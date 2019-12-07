North Country Lore: Dec. 7

× Expand Moriah’s Ryan Mascarenas gets hit rounding the corner during the state Class D championship game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse in 2009.

2009

The Chazy Eagles score a 1-0 win over Northville in the NYSPHSAA Class D state championship game, their second straight title and fourth overall.

Meanwhile, the Chazy girls varsity soccer team made it to the final four, falling 3-1 to Smithtown Christian.

In their second trip to the Carrier Dome, the Moriah Vikings dropped a 41-0 game against Randolph as the Vikings were only able to get 121 yards of total offense in the game.

Jocelyn Bowen scored 20 points for Schroon Lake in a 55-15 win over Minerva/Newcomb in the consolation game of the M/N Turkey Tournament.

T.J. Burl had 18 Points and 12 rebounds, while Jordan Coolidge added 16 points in AuSable Valley’s 63-25 win over Willsboro.

Nathan Gay scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Westport suffered a 66-46 loss to Harwood.

1999

Gayle Peryea scored 34 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to help AuSable Valley score a 53-48 win over Westport as Dorothy Albright scored 16 points and Laci Hudgens added 15 for the Eagles.

Aaron Greene scored 17 points and Tim Follos added 16 as Lake Placid scored a 63-50 win over Keene. Dan Hall and Homer Boutte each scored 18 points for the Beavers.

Amanda House scored 30 points against Johnsburg and Erin McKane scored 13 against Long Lake as the Keene girls basketball team won the Mountaineer preseason tournament.

Scott Tart scored 15 points as Elizabethtown-Lewis won the consolation game of the Bolton Thanksgiving Tournament, 45-30, over King’s School.

Katie Bazzano won the Section VII girls diving championship, while Gayle Peryea placed third in the 50 free and 100 back, and Kendra Kramer third in the 100 breaststroke.

1994

Ann Parks scores 23 points in a 59-51 loss to BFA, joining the 1,000-point scoring club.

Pat Lamora. Jared Facteau, Mark McGuire and Seth Charles score pins for Saranac against AuSable Valley.

Rachel Woods scored 31 points as Crown Point opened their Class D sectional title defense with a 76-70 win over Willsboro. Charlee Bush added 23 points, while Misty Wright added 11.

Shana Palmer scored 13 points while Beth Jzyk added 10 in Ticonderoga’s 56-29 win over Moriah.

Craig Hart scored 19 points and Jon Nixon added 15 as AuSable Valley scored a 81-50 win over Willsboro. Cory Jacques scored 12 for the Warriors.

Rigel Aldridge and Jesse DeGroff each scored 12 points as Westport fell to Moriah, 71-41.

Cory Jacques scored 29 points as Willsboro won the Schroon Lake Tip-Off Tournament with a 58-43 victory over Schroon Lake.

Heather Tenney scored 28 points as Elizabethtown-Lewis scored a 95-35 win over Bolton in the first round of the Schroon Lake Tip-Off girls tournament.

Jay Hooper was named the MVP in boys soccer for the MVAC.

The Willsboro girls soccer team won the regional championship, 3-2, against Chateaugay.

× Expand Tim Collins, Rob McAuliffe and Chris Hughes raise the 1989 Section VII/Class D boys soccer title after scoring a 1-0 win over Keene. 15 years later, McAuliffe would lead the Eagles to their first of nine state championships as coach.

1989

Scott Campbell and Mark Duffy each scored twice to lift Seton catholic over Plattsburgh High, 5-4, in the CVAC boys hockey season opener. Shawn Rascoe scored twice for the Hornets.

Toni Trost is named the CVAC girls soccer Most Valuable Player.

Michelle Covell scored 21 points with Kim Anderson adding 13 and Kim Clarke 12 as Crown Point scored a 54-21 win over Schroon Lake. Jen Raymond scored 10 for the Wildcats.

Maureen Kelly returned to lead the Ticonderoga varsity girls basketball team in the new season.

Gov. Mario Cuomo announced plans to expand the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid.

Westport’s Jeff Marcotte and Chazy’s Tom Tregan are named co-coaches of the year in MVAC soccer.

Wendy Sayward scored twice, both on assists from cousin Shelly Sayward, as Willsboro won the Section VII/Class D girls soccer title, 2-0, against Chazy.

1979

Dick Roland scored 29 points as Plattsburgh High scored a 69-66 win over Rice Memorial. Pat Kennedy added 16 points in the win.

Jeff Law and Johnny Flynn combine for 38 points as Northern Adirondack scored a 79-52 win over Moriah.

Carol Tesar scored six points while grabbing 13 rebounds in Moriah’s 37-36 win over AuSable Valley. Deb Carr had nine points in the win, while Ann Slattery and Jan Lemza each scored eight.

Don Schryer scored 21 points to lead Crown Point to a 67-62 win over Willsboro. Kirk Charlton and Scott LaTour scored 15 and 14 points in the win, while John Marcotte scored 21 and John Sheehan 15 for Willsboro.

Elizabethtown’s Shelley Phillips and Westport’s Penny Fleury had good seasons as members of the Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team.