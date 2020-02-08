North Country Lore: Feb. 8

× Expand File photo Chris Vicino of Westport drives to the basket against a Keene defender during a 1995 game.

2010

Connor Gach had 20 points and C.J. Stewart scored 14 points as Saranac Lake earned a 54-52 win over AuSable Valley in boys varsity basketball. Zach Buckley had nine rebounds for he Red Storm, while Brody Douglass scored 16 for the Patriots, followed by Jordan Coolidge and Joe Lincoln with 10.

Dylan Boyle scored 18 points in Keene’s 52-48 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in varsity boys basketball, while Cody Whitney scored 15 in the win and Sam Earl nine. Evan Drew had 19 points for the Lions, followed by Hunter Mowery with 16.

Jonathan Granger won the 300 and long jump while placing third in the 55 dash as the Ticonderoga boys indoor track and field team won the Section VII championship. Luke Bartlett won the high jump, while Jay Berube won the 1,000 and Jay Hebert the 55 hurdles.

Sam Diehl scored 11 points for Ticonderoga in their 35-20 win over Moriah in girls basketball. Sam Slattery scored six points for the Vikings.

2000

Dorothy Albright scored 26 points as Westport claimed the MVAC girls basketball crown with a 87-38 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis. Aimee Marsh added 10 points for the Eagles, while Michelle Spooner had 16 for the Lions.

Tim Follos had 29 points and 21 rebounds as Lake Placid scored a 78-73 win over Crown Point in boys basketball. Brian Pelkey scored 27 points, while Jeff Ross added 24.

Katie Jenks scored 15 points while Melissa Myers and Erin Welch each added 14 in Schroon Lake’s 61-44 win over Willsboro in girls basketball.

Bruce Peters and John Hayes each score 12 points as Crown Point earned a 63-41 win over Schroon Lake in boys basketball. Jeff Ross had 10 points for the Panthers, while Travis Figueroa had 15 for the Wildcats.

× Expand File photo Ticonderoga’s Beth Jzyk goes up for a shot while Moriah’s Shar Sprague tries to block. Jzyk had 11 points in the Sentinel’s 53-29 win over the Vikings in 1995.

1995

Mike Piserchia scored 33 points and John Mehrman added 14 in Keene’s 72-62 win over Westport in boys basketball, Rigel Aldridge had 33 points for the Eagles.

Courtney Betters scored 15 points for Willsboro in their 49-41 win over Keene in girls basketball. Britt Isham led the Beavers with 10 points.

Jared Mace scored 19 points to lead Crown Point to a 67-60 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in boys basketball. Jason Peters also had 19 in the win, while George Vernum scored 24 for the Lions.

Aaron Drinkwine rolled a 428 series as Ticonderoga scored wins of 7-1 and 4-0 over Moriah in boys and girls bowling. Joann Rooker had a 387 series for the Ticonderoga girls team, while Steve Meachem rolled a 395 triple for the Vikings.

1990

Wendy Sayward scored 13 points and Michelle Drinkwine added 12 as Willsboro scored a 47-41 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in girls basketball. Chrissy Pulsifer scored 22 points for the Lions.

Ned Strong scored 19 points and Billy Durgan added 11 as AuSable Valley claimed the CVAC Division II title with a 78-64 win over Moriah. Frank Gilbo and Tom Olcott each scored 16 for the Vikings.

Greg Shaughnessy scored 19 points to lead Schroon Lake to a 64-51 comeback victory against Elizabethtown-Lewis in boys basketball. Dave Colden had 17 points, while Cory Cole scored 19 for the Lions.

Maureen Kelly scored 14 points as Ticonderoga earned a 39-28 win over Plattsburgh High in girls basketball. Becky Peeters added nine points and Stacy Gunning added eight. Candace Kodra had nine points for the Hornets.

1980

The Games of the 13th Winter Olympiad open in Lake Placid, with Westport native Dr. Robert Lopez carrying the Olympic Torch into the opening ceremony.

Lake Placid clinched the Northern Athletic Conference title in boys hockey as Mike Roberson scored three goals and assisted on two others in a 10-5 win over Norwood-Norfolk.

Bill Brennan scored 23 points to lead Ticonderoga to an 85-49 win over NCCS in boys basketball, as Pete Charboneau scored 15 points for the Sentinels and Charlie Letourneau 17 for the Cougars.