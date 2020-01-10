North Country Lore: Jan. 11

× Expand Marty Wojewodzic drives to the basket as Crown Point’s Jeff Ross defends in 2000.

2000

Gale Peryea combined 40 points and 20 rebounds in a 72-37 win for AuSable Valley over Chazy in the Paul Stradley Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament.

Dan Broderick scored his 1,000th career point as part of a 25-point game in Westport’s 64-48 win over AuSable Valley in the Saranac Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament.

Emily Martin scored the first two points in the new Keene gymnasium, but it was Erin McKane who hit the game-winning three pointer to help the Keene girls basketball team beat Johnsburg, 54-52, in overtime.

Marty Wojewodzic scored 20 points and tournament MVP Jed Sprague added 12 points and seven blocked shots as the Moriah varsity boys basketball team scored an 82-59 win over host Crown Point in their holiday tournament. Jeff Ross scored 29 points for the Panthers.

Britt Harrington scored 20 points and Kristin LaVallie combined 10 points and eight rebounds as Ticonderoga varsity girls basketball team scored a 72-28 win over Crown Point in the Sentinel girls holiday tournament. Janelle Firlik scored 11 for the Panthers.

Melissa LaMere scored 10 points while Amy Castine added seven points and 12 rebounds in the Chazy girls basketball team’s 41-39 loss to Schroon Lake.

Danielle Gushlaw and Cristi LaClair each scored seven points for the Saranac girls basketball team in a 61-26 loss at the hands of AuSable Valley, as Gayle Peryea scored 17 points. Kristen Campbell scored nine.

× Expand Ed Sheldon of Keene shots for two of his 29 points as the Keene varsity boys basketball team scored their first win in their new gymnasium with a 64-47 win over Johnsburg in 2000.

1995

Alonna Hasseltine was named the tournament MVP as she scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 61-40 win over Northern Adirondack.

Nicole Sayward scored 23 points to help the Willsboro girls basketball team fend off a charging Keene squad in a 47-44 win. Britt Isham had 15 for the Beavers.

Dean DuShane scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Crown Points 72-59 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis at the Crown Point Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament. Jim Bigalow added 13, while Jason Peters had 12 and nine boards.

Naomi Mitchell scored 17 points for Schroon Lake in a 56-22 win over Crown Point in the Moriah girls basketball tournament. Misty Wright had 12 points for the Panthers.

Chris Gondek and Dan Bernard combined for 53 points as the Chazy boys varsity basketball team scored a 74-66 upset win over AuSable Valley in the Patriots holiday tournament.

Amber Cringle scored 11 points as the Saranac girls basketball team earned a 43-33 win over Ticonderoga

1990

Julie Moore scored 28 points to lead the Westport girls basketball team to an 81-59 victory over Moriah in the ELCS Holiday Tournament. Sherry White added 17 points, while Tine Evans scored 17 and Rebecca Dayton 13.

Josh Feitshans scored 24 points for the Keene boys varsity basketball team, leading all scorers in a 69-44 loss against Schroon Lake.

Frank Gilbo combined 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Greg Duncan scored 14 points, while Mike Relyea added 13 in the Moriah boys basketball 82-65 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis.

Kristy Sprague scored eight of her 11 points in the second half as the Moriah girls basketball team was unable to secure a win in the AuSable Holiday Tournament, falling to the host Patriots, 48-36.

Jay Perras and Mike Duffy each scored twice as Seton Catholic recorded an 8-3 win over Saranac Lake in CVAC boys hockey.

Jim Varno had high games of 219 and 203 in a 584 series, while Jeremy Devins had a 568 series in the Peru boys bowling team 6-2 win over Plattsburgh High. Mark Lacy had a 596 series for the Hornets.

1980

John Marcotte scored 14 of the Willsboro boys basketball team’s final 18 points, scoring 28 overall in a 64-59 win over Keene. John Sheehan added 20 for the Warriors, while Darrin McDonough scored 28 for the Beavers.

Tom Meaker scored 14 points to lead the Westport boys basketball team to a 47-40 win over Lake Placid. Ken Reid had 13 points for the Bombers.

Mary Stanley scored 32 points and pulled down 19 rebounds for the Crown Point varsity girls basketball team in a 74-26 win over Elizabethtown. Cheryl Goot added 12 points in the win.

Deanna Wemet scored 13 points to help the Schroon Lake girls basketball team to a 31-22 win over Keene.

Maureen Harrigan scored 12 points for the Northern Adirondack girls basketball team in a 37-34 win over Chazy. Mel Trombly scored 14 for the Eagles, while Cheryl St. Louis added 10.

John Thompson scored 25 points and had nine rebounds as the St. John’s varsity boys basketball team scored a 76-51 win over Moriah. Jeff Law added 18 points and Johnny Flynn 10.