North Country Lore: Jan. 18

× Expand Jeff Thelen bowled a 464 series against Saranac in a 2000 match at the Mineville VFW.

2010

Tre Bucci scored 17 points while Kyle LaPoint added 16 in Plattsburgh High’s 62-47 win over AuSable Valley in CVAC boys basketball, with Jordan Coolidge scoring 22 for the Patriots.

Kelly Kezar connected on four three-pointers in a 12-point effort for Peru in their 46-34 win over AuSable Valley in CVAC girls basketball. Megan Breton added nine in the win, while Alexis Coolidge had 14 for the Patriots.

Lucas Strong scored 12 points and Alex Hamel 10 as Willsboro scored a 41-40 win over Tupper Lake in boys basketball. Clay Sherman scored seven of the Warriors nine fourth quarter points.

Valentina Rodriguez scored 16 points in Westport’s 65-10 win over Johnsburg, with Martha and Willa McKinley each adding 12 points, while Willa added nine steals.

2000

Jeff Thelen rolled a 464 series and Ryan Cogswell a 474 series as Moriah scored a 7-1 win over Saranac in boys bowling. In the girls match, Beth Lang rolled a 449 series and 186 high game for the victorious Vikings.

Sherry Ott set a Section VII record with a throw of 41 feet, five inches at the CVAC indoor track and field meet, beating the old mark by four feet in winning the event.

Jeff Ross scored 28 points and Brian Pelkey added 26 as the Crown Point duo outscored Willsboro, 54-53, in a 74-53 MVAC boys basketball win.

Matt Devins scored 17 and Mike Barcomb added 15, but it was not enough as Crown Point earned a 78-43 win over the Eagles with Jeff Ross scoring 19.

Kevin Camire drained a buzzer beater to lead the AuSable Valley boys basketball team to a 55-53 win over Tupper Lake. Harry Basset led the Patriots with 16 points, while Bryan Benway added 11 and Brian Thomas 10.

Aaron Greene scored 31 points for Lake Placid in a 79-75 win over Westport, with Jeff Hodges scored 12 and Tim Follos 11. Dan Broderick had 29 for the Eagles, with Adam Kelley-Mudie scoring 19 and Gerrit Gibbs 13.

1995

Wayne Welch scored 13 points and Lucas Brock added 10 points and 10 rebounds in Schroon Lake’s 69-32 win over Minerva-Newcomb in MVAC boys basketball. Tony Lang added 11 points.

Jodi Berube scored 17 points for the Sentinels, who were unable to recover from an 11-point halftime deficit in a 67-50 loss to Northeastern Clinton in CVAC girls basketball.

Charlee Bush had a game-high 19 points for Crown Point, who were unable to overcome 16 points from Heather Tenney and 14 from Tanya Bashaw in a 79-60 loss to Elizabethtown-Lewis in MVAC girls basketball.

Cory Siskavich scored 13 points, while Duane Floyd scored 11 and David Davidson 10 in Saranac’s 63-55 win over Northern Adirondack in boys basketball. David Bushey scored 14 for the Bobcats, with Jason Seguin scoring 12 and Rob Duprey 10.

Josh Rousseau had two goals and an assist in Seton Catholic’s 7-3 win over Beekmantown in boys hockey, with Kyle Snide making 12 saves in the win. Ryan Constantine had a goal and assist for the Eagles, with Jamie Lozier making 19 saves.

Britt Isham scored 17 points to help lead Keene to a 46-21 win over Minerva/Newcomb in girls basketball.

Erin Pratt scored 15 points to lead Westport over AuSable Valley, 49-31, in girls basketball, as Kati Thomas had 11 for the Patriots.

Cory Jacques scored his 1,00oth career point in a 78-65 win against Elizabethtown-Lewis.

× Expand Willsboro’s Michelle Blanchard drives past Eliabethtown-Lewis’ Crissy Pulsifer during the Warriors 49-46 victory over the Lions in 1990.

1990

Kristy Sprague scored 16 points in Moriah’s 50-38 win over rival Ticonderoga in girls basketball, while Maureen Kelley scored 15 points for the Sentinels.

In the boys rivalry game, Mike Relyea had 13 points and the duo of Greg Duncan and Frank Gilbo each scored 11 as Moriah earned a 60-48 win. Steve Boyce had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Sentinels, while Jamie Rockhill had 13 and Brian Mattison 11.

Shelly LaPoint had 24 assists for the Northern Adirondack varsity volleyball team in a 3-2 thriller over Peru, as Kristie Twinning had 18 kills and Theresa Higgins 13 for the Indians.

Carrie Gelineault rolled a 206 high game and 519 series as Northeastern Clinton knocked off previously unbeaten Peru, 4-0, in girls bowling. Shannon McMillan added a 446 series, while Lori Brandmeier had a 412 series for the Indians.

Eric Gay score 14 points and Jon Turek added 13 as Westport scored a 63-40 win over Crown Point in boys basketball. Scott Brankman added nine points in the win, while Caleb Spaulding led the Panthers with 15.

Kelly Bauer scored 14 points as Willsboro earned a 49-46 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in girls basketball, with Crissy Pulsifer scored 13 for the Lions.

1980

Jan Lemza scored 13 points and Marie DuPaois had 11 points and eight rebounds as Moriah scored a 50-19 win over Chazy in girls basketball.

Mike Northrup sored wins in the 20 medley relay, 100 fly and 100 breaststroke as Moriah fell to AuSable Valley, 97-79, as the duo of John Parkinson and Jon Parks scored a pair of wins.

Michelle Carron scored 16 points and Maureen Harrigan scored 15 as Northern Adirondack defeated Northeastern Clinton, 34-28.

Wayne Kelley scored 26 points in St. John’s 79-57 win over Northern Adirondack, while Jon Ford scored 21. Larry Gnass scored 21 for the Bobcats.

Jada Lacey scored 14 points while Kim Wintermute added 11 in Willsboro’s 48-21 win over Keene in girls basketball. Shelly Larose scored seven for the Beavers.

Darrin McDonough scored 14 points to lead Keene over Lake Placid, 73-43, while Ken Reid scored 22 points for the Blue Bombers.