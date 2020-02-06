North Country Lore: Feb. 1

× Expand File photo Ticonderoga’s Dan Michalak shoots over Moriah’s Jesse LaPier and Jed Sprague in the meeting between the two rival teams in 2000.

2010

Alicia Mahoney had 29 points and 13 rebounds as Willsboro scored a 57-30 win over Keene in girls basketball. Serene Holland added eight points, while Jessica Caner and Emma Nye each scored seven for the Beavers.

Nathan Gay had 23 points and eight rebounds, while Bo McKinley added 20 points and Kevin Russell 11 points and 16 rebounds in Westport’s 66-32 win over Minerva/Newcomb in boys basketball.

Mike Speshock scored 14 points in Moriah’s 56-46 comeback win over Beekmantown as Nate Gilbo and Ralph Schofield each scored 12 points in boys basketball.

Jessica Potter had 19 points in Crown Points 42-28 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis is girls basketball while Marissa Titus added 15 in the win.

× Expand File photo Scott Tart of Elizabethtown-Lewis sends a pass towards a teammate while being defended by Chazy’s Matt Devins in 2000.

2000

Travis Sheehan scored 28 points while Joey Belzile added 15 points and 20 rebounds as the Willsboro boys basketball team scored an 88-56 win over Schroon Lake. Travis Figueroa had 17 for the Wildcats.

Amy Reinisch scored 11 points and Lauren Bottcher added 10 in lake Placid’s 49-33 win over Crown Point in girls basketball. Janelle Firlik had 16 for the Panthers.

Joe Defayette scored 15 points to lead Ticonderoga to a 59-57 win over Moriah in boys basketball, as Jake Maye had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Dan Michalak had 11 points and 11 boards for the victors, while Marty Wojewodzic had 19 for the Vikings.

Katie Meserve scored nine points in Ticonderoga’s 54-20 win over Seton Catholic in girls basketball, with Francine Carson, Britt Huntington and Kristin LaVallie each scoring eight.

1995

Erin Pratt scored 21 points as Westport earned a 59-48 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in girls basketball. Tasha Sezna scored 13 for the Lions.

Heather Hough rolled a 474 series as the AuSable Valley girls bowling team scored a 3-1 win over Moriah. Stan Bordeau had a 536 series for the Patriots in a 4-4 tie against the Vikings.

Shannon Brock had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Schroon Lake defeated Keene 67-37 in girls basketball. Stephanie Parker added 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Naomi Mitchell had 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Billy Hanchett scored 24 points as Moriah defeated Peru 63-46 in boys basketball.

1990

Julie Moore had a triple-double with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in Westport’s 68-25 win over Willsboro. Sister Lauren Moore led the Eagles with 20 points.

Westport’s Peter Vaiciulis paces second at the United States National skeleton championships, earning a spot on the U.S. World Cup team along with Port Henry’s Danny Bryant, who placed fourth at the event.

Kim Beck scored 19 points as Schroon Lake defeated Elizabethtown-Lewis 49-40 in girls basketball. Becca Robinson added 13 points, while Andrea Dubay had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Lions.

Chris Whalen scored 19 points and hit 9-of-11 free throws is Moriah’s 62-58 win over Northeastern Clinton in boys basketball. Frank Gilbo scored 18 points and Gregg Duncan scored eight.

1980

Sue Palmer and Meg Schneider each scored 14 points as Willsboro stayed in the hunt for an MVAC girls basketball title with a 46-32 win over Schroon Lake. Janine Rowe had 14 points for the Wildcats.

Elizabethtown-Lewis scored a 60-48 win over Crown Point in a playoff to claim the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball title. Jeff Whittemore and Jeff Halberg scored 17 points each to lead the Lions, with Mike Rider scoring 14. Don Schryer paced the Panthers with 18 and Kirk Charlton scored 12.

Marianne Nadeau had 12 points and 18 rebounds for Ticonderoga in a 34-33 loss to Northern Adirondack in girls basketball, with Sue Derr adding 14 rebounds. Michelle Caron had 18 for the victors and Maureen Harrigan 10.

The Moriah boys basketball team forfeits a 64-53 win over Ticonderoga after a violation of state rules regarding callups was self-reported by the school.