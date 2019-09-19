North Country Lore: Sept. 14

2009

Robert Kearns (pictured) ran for a 36-yard touchdown against Beekmantown, but it was not enough as Ticonderoga dropped a 44-12 score on the opening weekend of CVAC football.

Ron Schofield ran for 131 yards as Moriah defeated Bellows Falls, Vt., 20-0, in non-league, interstate football.

Hunter Mowery scored a pair of goals on Michael Gowdy assists as Elizabethtown-Lewis scored a 4-0 win over Minerva-Newcomb.

Marion James scored twice for Willsboro, who also got goals from Megan Jaquish, Renee Marcotte and Jade Sayward in a 5-2 win over Keene. Emma Nye scored twice for the Beavers.

× Expand Chazy’s John Friedrick tries to get the ball from Westport’s Adam Kelley-Mudie in boys varsity soccer play during the 1999 season.

1999

Kristen Thorpe scored both goals for Crown Point in a 2-1 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis, rallying from a 1-0 deficit. Janelle Firlik made 13 saves in the win.

Tom Gaddor combined for 228 all purpose yards as Moriah scored a 22-0 win over Plattsburgh High in football. A.J. Guffey caught a pair of 25-yard touchdown passes from Gaddor.

Playing with only 10 boys on the field after an ejection, Jerrid Gonyea, Josh Otis and Homer Boutte each score to give Keene a 3-2 win over Long Lake as Skye Mancini made several key saves late.

After Dana MacDougal scored early for Willsboro, Westport got goals from Erin Murray and Laci Hudgens as the Eagles scored a 2-1 win over the Warriors.

× Expand Milan Adler, an exchange student from Germany, was a member of the Elizabethtown-Lewis varsity boys soccer team in 1994.

1994

Chris Wheeler and Jay Wells take the top two spots as Ticonderoga score wins of 15-50 against Saranac and 18-37 against Plattsburgh High in cross country.

Topher Robinson scored a late goal as Crown Point recorded a 1-0 win over Willsboro in MVAC boys soccer.

The Saranac varsity girls soccer team got goals from Marsha Rice and Michelle Derrigo, while Beekmantown responded with goals from Amanda Luck and Heidi Sanger as the two teams played to a 2-2 draw in CVAC soccer.

Seton Catholic enters the world of CVAC gymnastics with a two member team of Stacey Frechette and Megan Gingrich, coached by Janice Trudeau.

AuSable Valley goalies Kevin Bauter and Heather Moresco both shine in net, making 13 and 17 saves, respectively, in 0-0 non-league ties.

1989

Marci Kazlo and Stacy Martin scored goals for Crown Point while Michelle Ross made 10 saves in the Panthers’ 2-0 win over Westport in MVAC girls soccer.

Sharkey’s Sport-It and Fort View Inn earn spots in the Ticonderoga softball league finals with 2-0 series wins in the semifinal round.

Mike Hartigan scored the lone goal of the game in the 76th minute as Northeastern Clinton earned the 1-0 win over Plattsburgh High in boys soccer in a rematch of the 1988 sectional final. Chad Van Hoesen made 13 saves for the Hornets.

Sara Facteau and Jamie Dumars both crossed the line first for the Peru cross country teams as they scored wins of 20-41 (girls) and 26-30 (boys) over Northeastern Clinton.

Fred Hooper takes the helm as head coach of the Elizabethown-Lewis boys team, while the Chazy team is led by leading scorer Rob McAuliffe.

The Keene Spurs defeat the Elizabethtown Bltiz, 4-3, in the Adirondack Amateur Soccer Association championship game, as Darryl McDonough scored the game-winning goal.

1979

Chazy and Northern Adirondack play to a scoreless tie, as Mike Boyea made 11 saves for the Bobcats and Rick Goslow five for the Eagles,

Bee Ashline scored in the final nine minutes of play to give MAI a 1-0 win over Saranac in girls soccer, as Carol Duquette had 11 saves.

Tom Gates defeated Scott Requadt to win the Westport Youth Commission tennis program tournament.