North Country Lore: Sept. 21

Will Glebus scored for Crown Point in its 2-1 loss to Keene in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys soccer play Sept. 10, 2009.

2009

Bryant Austin scored a pair of touchdowns, while Todd Carr, Robert Kearns and Jon Granger also scored in Ticonderoga’s 37-6 win over Seton Catholic.

Katie Karkoski finished 37th overall and Jay Berube 29th at the Section VII Invitational cross country meet, which featured over 800 runners.

Tyler Bulriss scored on assists from Shea Howley and Kaleb Snide as Chazy scored a 2-0 win over Keene in MVAC boys soccer. The Eagle defense allowed only one shot in the game.

Rachel Daly, Kaile Bushey and Lindsey Bushey score for Seton Catholic in a 3-3 draw against AuSable Valley in girls soccer. Sidney Flint scored twice for the Patriots.

Amanda Hamilton scored three goals as AuSable Valley defeated Ticonderoga, 6-1. Cammy Keyser, Samantha Ashline and Megan Colby also scored.

Sierra Bruno scored on a Courtney Blanchard assist in Willsboro’s 1-0 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis.

1999

Will Deyo scored on assists from Mike Roessel and Josh Hinds, while Hinds also assisted on a Dan Mullins goal in Crown Point’s 3-1 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis. Jeff Ross made 12 saves.

Erin Woods made 15 saves for Crown Point in a scoreless tie against Lake Placid in MVAC girls soccer.

Kristen Ross scored twice to lead Northern Adirondack over Moriah in CVAC girls soccer.

Chris Trombley connected on 16 passes for 136 yards and had an interception of defense as Peru scored a 27-6 win over Moriah in CVAC football.

Nicole Lopez scored four goals for AuSable Valley as the Patriots scored a 14-0 win over Moriah, with Heidi Benware and Samantha Brow each adding a goal and three assists in the game.

Kenny Alterie scored twice and Joey Belzile added a third goal for Willsboro in the Warriors’ 3-2 win over Wells. Jason Morgan made 10 saves in the win.

1994

Junelle Haran and Melody McDonough both scored in Moriah’s 4-2 victory over AuSable Valley in CVAC girls soccer.

Lauren Mack finished fourth overall for Ticonderoga in a cross country meet against AuSable Valley and Seton Catholic.

Marty Sample scored twice as Northeastern Clinton scored a 3-1 win over Plattsburgh High School in CVAC boys soccer. Mike Zuckerman scored for the Hornets.

Holli Mulholland scored a hat trick for Plattsburgh High in their 3-2 win over Peru in CVAC girls soccer, as Courtney LaMountain and Pam Dashnaw scored for the Indians.

Korinna Conley recorded a hat trick as Westport scored a 3-1 win over Crown Point in girls soccer.

Tom Shovan, Alvin Nolette, Milan Adler and George Baker each scored in a 5-0 win for Elizabethtown-Lewis over Schroon Lake, as Josh Olcott made 11 saves in the shutout.

R.J. LeClair of Peru lines up to stop Moriah's Mike Relyea during their CVAC thriller in 1989. The game lasted six overtimes, with the Vikings eventually earning a 26-24 win.

1989

In one of the longest games in Section VII history, Moriah scored a 26-24 victory over Peru in six overtimes at Linney Field when Wally Edwards scored from one yard out to tie the game and Kevin Hammond made goo on the two point conversion for the win.

Katie Nicknish and Mary Rickson scored for Seton Catholic in their 2-0 win over Peru in CVAC girls soccer. Sue Paiser made three saves, while Indian keeper Kristie Twining made 15.

Mark Kiroy ran for 31 yards and a touchdown while adding a 33 yard field goal in Saranac’s 10-9 win over Plattsburgh High.

Sheryl Carey scored in the second half to give Keene a 1-0 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis, as Melissa Montville made several key saves for the Lions.

In this 1979 picture from a Willsboro and Elizabethtown-Lewis girls soccer game, the Valley News did not identify the players involved. If you know who is in this picture, please email keith@suncommunitynews.com, and we will add the information into a future North Country Lore.

1979

Greg Ryan scored twice as MAI upset AuSable Valley, 14-0, in CVAC football.

Chris Laurin scored twice in Chazy’s 2-1 win over Saranac in girls soccer. Cheryl St. Louis made five saves for the Eagles, while Jean Kennedy scored for the Chiefs.

Gary Sherman scored three goals as Elizabethtown won their first game of the season, 6-3.

1969

Pete Neyenhouse throws for 242 yards as Peru scores a 28-6 win over Camden Central in non-league football.