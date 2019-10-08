North Country Lore: Sept. 28

× Expand Eagles forward Victoria Reynolds (5) tries to weave past Willsboro defenders Krystal Porter (12) and Emily Sayward (18) .

2009

Victoria Reynolds and Sandra Olds scored in Chazy’s 2-1 overtime victory over Willsboro in MVAC girls soccer. Katherine Tooke made three saves.

David Quaglietta scored on a Nathan Gay assist as Westport held on for a 1-0 win over Schroon Lake. Nik Reynolds made seven saves in the win.

Cody Whitney scored a trio of goals in Keene’s 4-2 win over Minerva-Newcomb, with Austin Holbrook also scoring and James Bell recording 11 saves.

Samantha Slattery knotted the game for Moriah, scoring on a direct kick and Torri Fernandez then netted the game-winner in the second half with an assist from Chynna Allen as Moriah scored a 2-1 win over Ticonderoga in girls soccer. Alexis Bezon tallied for the Sentinels with an assist from Jessie Patchett. Goalie Hayley Waldron made nine saves for the VIkings, while Jocelyn Barber made 10 saves in the Ti goal.

Ticonderoga downed Northeastern Clinton, 25-31, as Jay Berube paced Ti, winning the 3.1- mile race in 17 minutes, 7 seconds. Josh Cook took third place, Ben Karkoski ninth and Kevin Densmore 12th for the Sentinels.

× Expand Jeremiah Lee of Chazy cuts in to try and get the ball away from Nathan Jacques of Willsboro in a 1994 game.

1999

Nichole LaTour scored late to help Seton Catholic to a 2-1 victory over AuSable Valley in CVAC girls soccer.

Ryan Antcil scored twice as Northeastern Clinton scored a 2-1 win over AuSable Valley in CVAC boys soccer.

Dan Broderick scored twice for Westport as Jake Hipps. Adam Hainer and Tony Conley also scored in a 5-1 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis. Lee Crumnley scored the lone goal for the Lions.

Julie Bola placed fourth in the all around for AuSable Valley, who dropped a 156.9-115.9 gymnastics meet to Beekmantown.

Kristen Sachleben scored twice to give Schroon Lake a 4-0 win over Crown Point in MVAC girls soccer play. Katie Jenks and Lisa Hawkinson also scored for Schroon Lake, while Amber Murdock made 10 saves,

Erin Woods made 15 saves for Crown Point in a scoreless draw against Lake Placid in girls soccer.

1994

Eric Owen and Steve Chilton score in the second overtime as Northern Adirondack earned a 3-1 win over Beekmantown in CVAC boys soccer. Chilton scored twice for NAC, while Corey Daniels scored for Beekmantown

Jeremy Stone ran course record time of 15:13.10 in Peru to lead Seton Catholic to a sweep of Peru and Plattsburgh High in CVAC cross country.

Korey Bezio threw for 202 yards, 144 of those going to Jon Nixon, as the AuSable Valley Patriots scored their fourth straight win of the season, 32-6, over Plattsburgh High.

Cory Jacques and Peter Sayward each score twice as Willsboro earned a 5-0 win over Schroon Lake. Nathan Jacques also scored.

Michelle DeFranco tied for first in the vault and fourth in the bars for Ticonderoga in a 122.5-105.5 loss to PHS in gymnastics.

Becki French scored the lone goal for Crown Point in a 1-0 win against Schroon Lake in MVAC girls soccer.

× Expand Schroon’s Christine Patton battles Crown Point’s Erica Woods for a loose ball in the Panthers 1-0 win over the Wildcats in 1994.

1989

Jana Morrissey, Stacey Buhr and Jenny Goff scored as Plattsburgh High recorded a 3-0 win over Saranac in CVAC girls soccer. Angie Bucci and Heather Holland each had a pair of assists.

Shane O’Connor scored midway through the second half to give Chazy a 1-0 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in MVAC boys soccer.

Ryan Sherman scored three times as Westport ended a 23 year losing skid to Elizabethtown-Lewis with a 3-2 victory. Kevin Barnhart connected on a pair of penalty kicks for the Lions,

Jodi Scrafford scored twice and Kristen Combs once as Keene recorded a 3-0 win over Schroon Lake.

Jamie Rockhill threw a pair of touchdown passes to DJ Austin and Dan Dorsett, while Austin and Joe Tucker scored on the ground to give Ticonderoga a 27-0 win over Moriah in CVAC football.

Kim Anderson and Kim Clarke scored as Crown Point earned a 2-0 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in MVAC girls soccer.

1979

John Brown’s field goal was the difference as Pat Maynard ran for 66 yards in St. John’s 13-12 win over Mount St. Joseph’s.

Greg Ryan scored twice as MAI upset AuSable Valley, 14-0 in CVAC football.

Brian Carson sets a new world record for longest jump in an unreinforced stock car.

Willsboro and Crown Point battle to a 2-2 tie in boys soccer.

1969

Mike Francis had an interception return for a touchdown, along with a touchdown reception and scoring pass in Plattsburgh High’s 22-14 win over Peru. Steve Myers (catch) and Pete Forrence (run) scored for Peru.