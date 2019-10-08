North Country Lore: Oct. 5

× Expand Schroon Lake’s Jesse Shaughnessy, left, and Crown Point’s Cody Wayman battle for control during Crown Point’s 4-3 Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference victory.

2009

Katelyn Rose scored on an assist from Rebecca Armstrong as the Schroon Lake girls soccer team scored a 1-0 win against Crown Point. Mindy Whitty made five saves for the Wildcats, with Samantha Russell making six for the Panthers.

Ron Schofield ran for 155 yards and four touchdowns, along with a 90 yard kick return, as Moriah scored a 34-20 win over Malone. Nick Gilbo added 64 yards and a score.

Clay Sherman, Clayton Cross and Alex Hamel each scored as Willsboro earned a 3-1 victory over Westport. Jack Newberry scored the lone goal for Westport.

Evan Drew, Tanner Cassavaugh and Michael Gowdy score twice in the 9-1 Elizabethtown-Lewis victory over Johnsburg, with Ben Goff, Hunter Mowery and Brandon Quain also scoring.

Jordan Knight and Kyle Knight scored for Plattsburgh High in their 3-0 win over AuSable Valley in boys soccer.

In the girls game, Meagan Gadsuk-Shea and Laure Ouedraogo scored in the second half to five Plattsburgh High a 2-1, comeback win over the Patriots.

1999

Cory Benedict ran for 168 yards and a touchdown as Ticonderoga scored a 14-13 win over Saranac in CVAC football. Craig Belden connected with Rosario Gallo on a 23 yard scoring play.

Lisa Hawkinson scored twice in Schroon Lake’s 4-2 win over Willsboro in MVAC soccer. Ketie Jenks and Erin Farris also scored, while Amber Murdock had nine saves.

Jillian Kullman scored three times for Keene, twice off of assists from Amanda House, who added a goal in their 3-1 win over Willsboro. Tracey Alterie scored the lone goal for the Warriors.

AuSable Valley snaps Saranac Lake’s 16-game win streak in football, jumping out to a 30-0 lead in a 36-12 victory as Robbert Mason ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

John Etxaide scored twice for Seton Catholic in a 4-0 win over the AuSable Valley boys soccer team.

Rose Velan, Jen Prue and Nikki Demers all scored after a 1-1 tie to give Chazy a 4-1 win over Willsboro in MVAC girls soccer play.

× Expand Willsboro's Art Morgan goes after the ball against Westport's Mark Reynolds.

1994

Charlee Bush scored both goals for Crown Point in a 2-1 upset win over Willsboro in girls soccer. Tara St. Pierre had nine saves in the win.

Chris Wheeler takes the overall title while Jay Wells, Joe Rutkowski and Kyle Young finishing third through fifth in Ticonderoga’s 16-39 win over PHS and 15-50 win over Saranac in CVAC boys cross country.

Sarah Green won the all-around while Michelle De Franco won on the vault and beam in AuSable Valley’s gymnastics win over Ticonderoga.

Nichole Purdy scored four goals in leading Keene to a 6-1 win over Bolton. Amy Hickey scored twice.

Craig Duprey and Dan Marbut scored short first half touchdown runs while Duprey scored again late in the fourth quarter of Peru’s 21-14 win over Seton Catholic.

Kevin Lunn’s 77th minute goal gave Beekmantown a 3-2 win over Saranac Lake as Nick Fortunatus and Jason Rivers also score in the comeback win after trailing 2-0.

1989

Jeanette Scalzo and Kristy Sprague each scored twice in Moriah’s 6-1 win over Ticonderoga in CVAC girls soccer. Linell Murdock and Tracey Clarke also scored for the Vikings, while Nikki Salsted scored for the Sentinels.

Nicole Firlik set a school record for Moriah in the pool, shaving .44 seconds off the previous mark in the 100 free.

Babs Reid scored a pair of goals and Kalek Matheson iced a 3-0 victory over Elizabethtown-Lewis in girls soccer.

Mikko Koivuniemi had a goal and two assists, while Art Morgan, Roger King and Glen Cassavaugh added a goal each in Willsboro’s 4-0 win over Westport.

Pete Trombley and John Lahtien score touchdowns as Seton Catholic recorded a 16-7 win over Saranac, with Lahtien also grabbing an interception at 7-7, setting up his game winning touchdown rush.

Julie Rock wins each event on her way to the all-around title for Peru in a win over Beekmantown in gymnastics. Beverly Sunderland placed second in three events for the Indians.

× Expand Northeastern Clinton’s Randy Grimshaw shields the ball from an AVCS attacker in the Cougar’s 3-0 win in 2009.

1979

The Elizabethtown-Lewis girls soccer team scored a 3-0 win over Willsboro, while the Lions scored a 4-0 win over the Warriors in boys soccer.

Roger Desroches score twice while Rob Brunell, Bryan Foster and Jon Seabron scored touchdowns in Beekmantown’s 35-0 win over Moriah. Foster also had a pair of interceptions off of Vikings quarterback Don Tesar.

Bob Sears scored three minutes into overtime to give Chazy a 3-2 win over Peru in boys soccer. Matt Bechard and John Riley also scored for the Eagles, while Mike Henrich was credited with two goals for the Indians.

1969

Mike St. Louis connected on a trio of touchdown passes to Dick Denny in Beekmantown’s 20-6 win over Mount Assumption in CVAC football.