North Warren’s Sydney Gagnon achieves 1,000 career points

× Expand Photo provided Joining North Warren senior Sydney Gagnon (center) in the Whitehall gymnasium Jan. 10 after officials stopped a basketball game to honor her for reaching her 2,000th career point, are her family members (from left): Sydney’s brother Colin Gagnon, her mother Emily Schaefer, stepfather Jeff Schaefer, and brother Own Schaefer.

CHESTERTOWN | North Warren senior Sydney Gagnon, a stellar point guard on the school’s girls basketball team, scored her 1,000th career point Jan. 10 during a game against Whitehall.

She reached that scoring benchmark soon after halftime.

The game was stopped, and officials gave her a basketball imprinted with a picture of her as well as with commemorative slogans.

Named an Adirondack League first-team All-Star last season, Gagnon is renowned in Section II basketball for not only her deadeye outside shot, but her tenacious defense, quick reflexes and outstanding court vision.

North Warren Athletic Director Jeremy Whipple expressed high compliments not only for her skills, but her work ethic and leadership.

“Sydney has definitely put a lot of work into her athletics over the years,” he said. “She leads by example and is a great teammate — she encourages others to perform at the highest level.”

As well as gaining recognition in basketball, Gagnon is a state All-Star field hockey player. Also, she is a skilled shortstop on North Warren’s softball team.

Gagnon has been the leading playmaker for her school’s basketball teams for years.

Two years ago, she was the point guard for the North Warren team that won the Section II championship, the first such title in girls basketball since 1980. In that championship game against Argyle, Gagnon scored the game-high 17 points — as a sophomore.

Asked about her success in basketball, Gagnon deferred credit to her teammates.

“I get a lot of support from my teammates,” she said. “It’s not just one person, it’s a whole team effort — and if one person’s off one night, the other person’s on.”

Gagnon said she’s been feeling relief now that she’s hit her 1,000th career point.

“It may have been a great accomplishment, but I’m glad that it’s over now so I can focus on the games ahead,” she said.

Gagnon started playing basketball competitively as a third grader in a program sponsored by the Chester-Horicon Youth Commission.

Throughout Gagnon’s youth, many family members played basketball with her, including Sydney’s cousins and her mother Emily Schafer and father Jeremy Gagnon — who both played basketball for their local high school.

In 7th grade, Sydney Gagnon played modified basketball, then was drafted mid-season into the JV team which went undefeated for two years. She advanced to varsity in 9th grade.

Last year, Gagnon scored 17.3 points per game. She has regularly scored in double figures this season — often more than 20 points, and at least once she exceeded 30 points in a game.

She sank 49 three-point baskets in 2016-17 season, tallied 50 three-pointers in 2017-18, and she’s on track to score the same or more this year.

“It’s been a good year,” Gagnon said. “We definitely have a lot of team chemistry.”

Gagnon said that she’s invested years of work into her outside shot, which has made the difference to her team in winning or losing.

“I regularly stay after practices and take long shots, particularly over the last two years,” she said.

This fall, Gagnon is headed to Hartwick College, with a major in Medicine. Her goal is to be a nurse practitioner.