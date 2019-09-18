North Warren athletes join Burghers’ football program

WARRENSBURG | The football program of Warrensburg High School is moving into a new era this month as it takes on athletes from North Warren High.

This collaboration is taking place just nine months after the Burghers won their first Section II Class D championship since 2004. A half-dozen or so North Warren athletes have committed to the merged team, and have proven their abilities in both pre-season and the first two weeks of the regular schedule.

Since August, the Cougar athletes have been working out in the weight room. running plays, and learning the subtleties of football beside their Burgher counterparts, Burgher football coach Mike Perrone said.

“The North Warren players are really working hard so far — It looks like we’ve got five or six of them who will get significant playing time this season — or even starting,” he said in pre-season, noting that the 2018 team graduated seven seniors including the stellar quarterback Evan MacDuff. “Some of our team veterans thought they’d coast into a starting spot, but now they realize they’ll have to really compete for positions.”

Perrone said the addition of North Warren players has even ramped up the intensity in the weight room. “It’s great — the our kids as well as the North Warren players are excited about this season.”

North Warren athletes Anthony Girard, Tanner Dunkley, Andrew Beadnell, Lucas Dunkley and Mario Willette are now making substantial contributions to the team's progress so far this season, Perrone said. Several more have joined Warrensburg’s modified team in practice.

Photo by Thom Randall WCSectionalChampsWinchellEndRun.jpg Warrensburg’s Dylan Winchell dashes downfield past several Hoosic Valley defenders to pick up yardage in the Burghers 28-6 victory last November to win the 2018 Section II Class D championship. This year, with North Warren merging with Warrensburg, area football fans anticipate that the Burgher-Cougar team will continue the success the Burghers experienced in 2018.

Warrensburg Athletic Director Scott Smith said several of the North Warren recruits played on Warrensburg’s youth football team — which for years has included athletes from outside the town’s borders — so they possess good instincts for the sport.

Although Bolton merged fall sports with Warrensburg about four years ago, their participation has been nearly non-existent. Over the last several years, not one Eagle athlete has opted to join the Burghers on the gridiron. Again this year, it looks like although the team officially is the Warrensburg-Bolton-North Warren football team, only the Burghers and Cougars will be on the roster, Smith said.

Despite the team expansion, the Burgher-Cougars will be competing in Class D — Warrensburg’s division last year. Over the past 20 years, Warrensburg has held either Class D or Class C status.

Perhaps some of the enthusiasm among North Warren athletes is due to the success of the Burghers’ 2018 varsity football team, which went 8-1 before meeting up with Moriah, which beat them in a regional matchup — and the Vikings continued their campaign to become state runner-up for Class D.

For the Section II championship a week earlier in 2018, the Burghers defeated Hoosic Valley, which was then cruising on a six-game winning streak. After that game, the Indians’ coach praised Warrensburg. “They run their offense well and they play very disciplined defense,” he said. Despite the added talent, the Warrensburg football team has their work cut out for them this season, Perrone said during pre-season.

“We’ll be playing against a playoff team every single week, so this year will be an exciting challenge,” he said.“This is best off-season we’ve ever had as far as commitment goes— so we’re hoping to continue the success we experienced last year.”

Already, two weeks into the regular season, the combined team has surpassed expectations — on Sept. 7 they shut out Helderberg Valley 64-0; and on Sept. 14, they topped the feat by defeating Cohoes by a score of 78-6, a scoring total that's believed to be an all-time school record.