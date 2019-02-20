North Warren girls win final games of regular season

× North Warren Coach P.J. Hogan advises his girls on defensive strategy during an early-season game. The North Warren Cougars have won their last two games of 2018-19 and were headed into the Section II Class D tournament this week, with several of their players listed as top scorers regionally among all schools, regardless of size. Photo by Thom Randall

Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 North Warren High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Eliza Brown, Sydney Gagnon, Jackie Urtz, Kaitlyn Kramar, (rear): Lauren Monroe, Emma Phelps, Jodi Bartlett, Sarah Stevens, and Kali Dugan.

CHESTERTOWN | Exhibiting scrappy, explosive action on court, the North Warren girls basketball team won its final two games of their 2018-19 season — and headed into the Section II Class D tournament this week with high hopes.

On Feb. 11, North Warren defeated Salem 43-39 in a hard-fought defensive battle, turning back the Generals’ late-game comeback effort.

All-Star Cougar point guard Sydney Gagnon, who has tallied well more than 1,000 points over her career, was the top scorer overall against Salem with 17 points. Following were Emma Phelps with nine points, Eliza Brown with eight and Jackie Urtz with six. Jodi Bartlett hit a basket at close range, and Lauren Monroe sank a foul shot.

For Salem, Brianna Boyork was top scorer with 12 points.

COUGARS THRASH HADLEY-LLUZERNE

In the next-to-last game of the 2018-19 regular season, the North Warren girls defeated Hadley-Luzerne Feb. 4 by a score of 59-36.

The Cougars utilized efficient offense and potent defense to steadily increase their lead throughout the game.

Against the Eagles, Gagnon scored a game-high 29 points, including three shots from beyond the arc. Emma Phelps had a stellar game also, sinking four shots from afar as well as two from inside for a total of 16 points. Urtz followed with 9 points.

As of early this week, North Warren was scheduled to compete in a Section II Class D tournament opener Feb. 20 versus Germantown. With a record of 11-9, the Cougars are seeded No. 4, and the Clippers — 11-8 overall — are seeded No. 5.