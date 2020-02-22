North Warren hoops team wins first-ever League title

QUEENSBURY | A new benchmark in sports history was achieved in the region this week as the North Warren Boys Basketball team won their first-ever Adirondack League Championship.

On Feb. 15, North Warren defeated top seeded-Granville, a school with more than double the enrollment, by a score of 71-60. The game was held at Queensbury High School.

The accomplishment was substantial, considering that both Lake George, a state finalist for years, and Granville — which last month dealt North Warren its first loss of the season — were both vying for the 2020 league title. On Jan. 24, Granville defeated the Cougars 92-72, a loss that North Warren avenged on Saturday.

Before the championship game, Cougar coach James Cuyler offered his players some advice, he recalled on Sunday.

“I told them we not only could compete with Granville, but that I believed we were better — and they listened,” he said. “I told them to execute tough defense, to be in their faces on every shot, to get every rebound possible and to push the ball, and that’s what they did.”

Adhering to this game plan, the Cougars started off with an 11-0 run, Cuyler added.

“And from then on, they battled tough the whole game,” he continued, noting his team also curbed turnovers.

In the second quarter, Cuyler mixed things up by bringing in Jack Jennings off the bench. Jennings subsequently scored 9 points, demonstrating a key strength of the team: its depth.

Although the news media has focused on the dynamic duo of sharpshooting point guard Anthony Girard and beefy center Tanner Dunkley, there’s a full roster of athletes that are essential to the team’s success. Almost every game, players rotate into the scoring spotlight. Others are vital on defense, or provide offensive options when the lead players are double-teamed.

“Whether or not you see each of our players in the game stat sheets, they all contribute,” Cuyler said, noting that on Saturday, Nate Hopper and James Steen contained two of Granville’s top scorers, Jarett Williams and Josh Oakman.

Williams and his teammates enjoyed a scoring streak in the third quarter that brought them within three points, but the Cougars retaliated and expanded the lead as the game concluded.

Girard — who weaves his way through traffic, makes improbable shots with unconventional moves and can sink baskets from all over the court — led the team with 24 points.

Cuyler said Dunkley, who scored 15 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked four shots, dominated in the paint.

“Tanner is an animal down low,” he said. “He’s got great footwork and he rebounds well; no one can compete with him.”

In addition to Dunkley, Girard and Jennings, scoring for the Cougars were: Hopper with 9 points, Steen with 8 points, and Ryan Miller with 6 points.

In conclusion, Cuyler said he was proud of his athletes for achieving one of their primary goals for the season.

“Before the game, I told my guys, ‘If you want to make history, this is the stage — and they accomplished it,” he said, noting that his team will be practicing hard for the upcoming Section II Class D tournament. “...And we’re not done yet — we want to bring it ALL back to Chestertown!”