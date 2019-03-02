North Warren rises to Section II semis

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall North Warren senior guard Jayson Hopper streaks downcourt, one of several late-game fast breaks that helped boost his team’s score in a Section II Class D quarterfinal Feb. 23 that the Cougars won 68-52 over Hartford, an Adirondack League Division III rival.

STILLWATER | Executing their game plans with fine-tuned teamwork, the North Warren boys basketball team beat both Hartford and Whitehall last week in the Section II tournament.

On Feb. 23, the Cougars defeated higher-seeded Hartford 68-52 with some hot shooting and steely defense, which advanced them to the Class D semifinals.

The victory is sweet for the Cougars, as Hartford had surpassed them to take the Adirondack League Division III title a few weeks ago.

Moments after the game ended, Coach Jeremy Whipple said it was perhaps the Cougars’ best game of the year.

“The entire group worked as a unit tonight,” he said. “Blood, sweat and tears — and gray hair — went into this game.”

Key to the success was how the Cougars anticipated openings in the Hartford defense — and then took advantage with passes and offensive setups, Whipple said.

“The guys executed good timing on their passes,” he said. “They really played together. They believe in themselves, and when they play as a team, they’re really good.”

Their defense was particularly intense against Hartford standout Gavon Darfler, a 6’4” forward, who was held to eight points.

North Warren was trailing 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.

But the Cougars picked up their pace in the second stanza, outscoring the Tanagers 21-14.

In the third quarter, the momentum shifted often between the two teams — but in the final eight minutes, the Cougars dominated.

“The guys really executed down the stretch,” Whipple said.

North Warren’s high-scoring sophomore point guard Anthony Girard was hot early, scoring his 21 game points in the first three quarters, drawing a double-team defense that intensified late in the game.

In those latter minutes, however, the Cougars forced turnovers and fed the ball often to sophomore center Tanner Dunkley, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds over the game. Junior guard Reece Bradley scored nine points, including a key three-pointer. Senior guard Jayson Hopper streaked to the basket on fast breaks several times, drawing fouls that aided his seven-point tally. Senior forward Jack Buckman tallied six points, and junior guard Ryan Miller contributed four points. Senior guard-forward sank a foul shot.

Guard Brandon Harrington was top scorer for the Tanagers with 17 points.

On Feb. 20, North Warren defeated Whitehall 64-49 in the tournament’s Class D opening round. The Cougars opened up a solid lead early, and widened their advantage through the game.

Girard was high scorer with 27 points, and Bradley followed with 14. Buckman contributed 10 points, and Dunkley added eight.

With the win over Hartford, the Cougars are headed for Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, where they haven’t played in sectional competition since three years ago, Whipple said. North Warren was scheduled to play St. Johnsville Wednesday, Feb. 27.

“The guys are proud about going back to the Civic Center,” he said. “A lot of our players have never competed there, and they are excited to experience it.”