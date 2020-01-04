North Warren wins Argyle Holiday Tournament title

× Expand Photo by Jenn March Boys Baskb LG vs Corinth Luke Pelchar Lake George center Luke Pelchar (right) pulls down a rebound despite the attempt of Corinth’s Connor Smith to grab the ball during a meetup between the two teams on Dec. 20 that ended with Lake George winning 66-47. Pelchar, a 6’6” junior, has played a pivotal role in both scoring and rebounding this year.

ARGYLE | The North Warren boys basketball team remained undefeated as it won the championship of the Argyle Holiday Tournament last weekend.

On Dec. 27, the Cougars beat Crown Point — undefeated in its conference — by a score of 83-51. The following day, North Warren defeated Ticonderoga 94-60 to win the tournament title.

In both games, every single North Warren player contributed to the scoring, while the dynamic duo of point guard Anthony Girard and center Tanner Dunkley — both juniors — tallied the highest scores for their team in both of the games.

In the game North Warren-Ticonderoga game, both teams were on a roll offensively. For North Warren, Dunkley, 6’3”, scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds; and Girard, 5’6”, tallied 27 points and five assists. For Ticonderoga, 6’1” junior guard Brock Huestis scored 30 points and 6’3” senior forward/guard Terrence Benedict scored 15 points which included 4 three-pointers.

Following Dunkley and Girard in scoring for the Cougars were junior guard Jack Jennings with 12 points, James Steen with 7 points and 5 rebounds; Ryan Miller with 6 points — the latter three are senior guards. Wyatt Gereau, also a senior guard, and 6’5” senior forward Mario Willette scored 4 points each; while senior guard Nate Hopper and junior guard Dante Buttino hada 2 points each. Hopper brought down 5 rebounds while Steen and Miller tallied two assists each.

In the game against Crown Point, North Warren presented the audience with a 36-point shooting show in the third quarter, establishing a formidable lead. The Cougars also caused plenty of turnovers through the game with their unrelenting defense.

In this semifinal game, Girard scored 32 points and tallied 6 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 assists; while Dunkley recorded 14 points, 13 rebounds and 3 steals. Miller tallied 11 points, 5 steals and 6 assists; Steen had 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists; Hopper had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists; Jennings was credited with 5 points, 3 steals, and a rebound; Willette scored two field shots; Buttino sank a three-pointer; and Gereau scored 2 points, while tallying 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist.

Leading Crown Point was Noah Spaulding with 17 points and Cody Crammond with 15 points.

Lake George defeats Galway

The Lake George Boys Basketball team lost their initial game Dec. 27 in the Glens Falls Holiday Tournament against the host team, but rebounded the next day with a 62-44 win over Galway in the tourney’s consolation game.

Cameron Orr was top scorer with 24 points — which included 5 three-pointers; Luke Pelchar tallied 9 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists; Shane Clarke had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists; Cole Clark was credited with 9 points and 9 rebounds; Hunter Rounds sank 2 three-pointers; and Julius Moffitt scored five points.

With the win, Lake George advances to 7-2 overall.

In the semifinal game, reigning state champion Glens Falls defeated Lake George — which had made three consecutive trips to the state tournament — by a score of 61-47 in a defensive battle that ended with Lake George achieving a 12-3 scoring run.

While 6’6” junior center Luke Pelchar and his Glens Falls counterpart Nick Danahy contained each others’ scoring to 7 and 6 points respectively, other team members stepped up. For Glens Falls, Noah Girard scored 19 points and David Barklay scored 13.

For the Warriors, Juan Garcia was high scorer with 16 points — including 2 three-pointers, followed by Cameron Orr with 15 points. Both Garcia and Orr scored 2 three-pointers each; Cole Clarke tallied 6 points and had 7 rebounds, and Hunter Rounds sank a trey. Pelchar was leader on the boards with 12 rebounds. ■