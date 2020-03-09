North Warren wins first Section II title in 20 years

× Expand Chuck Gamache/Black Duck Photography North Warren’s Jack Jennings blocks a shot by an Argyle player while Cougar center Tanner Dunkley (left) and shooting guard Anthony Girard (right) position themselves for upcoming action.

GLENS FALLS | Shooting accuracy, savvy defense, elusive drives and team synchronicity earned the North Warren boys basketball team their first Section II Class D championship since 2000. To win the title, the Cougars defeated the Argyle Scots March 7 by a score of 62-51. The game was held in the Cool Insuring Arena.

After the hard-fought victory, first-year Cougar coach James Cuyler revealed the successful game plan — let beefy six-feet-four center Tanner Dunkley overpower Argyle defense inside early in the game.

“Having played Argyle in January, we knew what we had to do — feed Tanner the ball,” Cuyler said. “And if Tanner was double-teamed, it would open it up for Anthony to do his thing,” the coach added, talking about sharpshooting junior guard Anthony Girard, routinely the team’s top scorer.

Girard, who is shooting all over the court this year, was named the Section II Class D tournament’s Most Valuable Player after scoring 27 points and bringing down nine rebounds in the showdown.

Dunkley, also a junior, dominated the offense in the first half, drawing a double-team from Argyle. Early in the second half, the Scots narrowed North Warren’s lead to two points, but the Cougar athletes then kicked the ball back often to Girard, who subsequently “did his thing” — sinking baskets from everywhere — and he scored nine points in the stanza.

The other players, however, were also key elements in the victory. Senior guard James Steen guarded Argyle’s Peyton Lufkin, containing the All-Star player’s scoring. Senior guards Wyatt Gereau, Nate Hopper and James Steen also were also aggressive on defense, Cuyler said.

“Wyatt was tenacious putting pressure on the ball handlers — he was an animal,” Cuyler said. “Steen guarded Lufkin and made him take hard shots, resulting in his low percentage; and Hopper guarded Argyle’s Derek Liddle really well.”

Hopper contained Liddle to merely one point, rather than his 22 points in the two teams’ prior matchup.

Dunkley scored 12 points during the game, Hopper scored seven, Steen scored six, Gereau scored five — mainly as a result of his tenacious defense — while Jack Jennings scored four and Ryan Miller sank a foul shot.

Coach Cuyler may have been successful in his game plan, but he made one big mistake — he wore a vest and pants that were maroon — Argyle’s trademark color. His choice of clothes however, gave North Warren fans an opportunity to express their deep bond with their team’s new mentor. Early in the game, a fan handed Cuyler a green Cougars hoodie which he pulled over his more formal clothing, and wore it for the remainder of the contest.

While North Warren parents have been posting plenty of praise for Cuyler and his coaching expertise on Facebook, the coach re-routed the credit to the Cougar community.

“The North Warren fans are so loyal, and the community support has been great,” he said. “Parents have allowed me to challenge their kids — push them — and that’s one reason it’s all working so well.”

Cuyler added that he felt honored to be coaching the team which won its first Sectional title in two decades.

“Oh man, it’s just great to be part of history; it feels wonderful,” he said, noting that his athletes earned their title by working together year-round to achieve the feat.

Next up for the Cougars, who are now 21-2, is a Class D regional finals game against Schroon Lake at 2 p.m. March 14 in Beekmantown.