Northeastern Clinton overcomes Peru upset bid

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Marlie Sample of Northeastern Clinton keeps the ball away from Peru’s Ally Post in the Section VII/Class B championship game March 1.

PLATTSBURGH | Peru outscored top seed Northeastern Clinton 16-10 in the fourth quarter of play, but the Indians were unable to unseat the Cougars from the top of the Class B hill, as they scored a 44-35 win over Peru March 1 at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

“It was exciting all the way until the end and definitely what we have been working for, to win the sectional title,” said Kya McComb, who finished with eight points, six assists and four steals. “Brinley (LaFountain) and Audi (Hollister) really stepped up and both did what we needed for this game and beyond. I look forward to all of our crowd and fans coming out and cheering us on in regionals.”

LaFountain opened the game scoring the first six points for the Cougars as the team jumped out to a 19-2 lead early in the second quarter.

“It was exciting for my first sectional finals to be able to go out and score early,” LaFountain said. “Our team has a great connection and it makes us strong.”

“Brinley got us started out well,” said coach Robb Garrand.

Peru battled back, chipping into the lead and eventually going on a 9-4 run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 27-18 before Hollister hit a three-pointer to push the lead back to 12.

Hollister hit another key three at 34-23 to push the lead back out to 14 points, finishing with nine points.

“We wanted to play our normal game and try to win it,” said Hollister about the second half. “It felt good to be able to contribute. I am back to my game now after a struggle in the middle of the season and we are starting to get on a roll now.”

“As a freshman, she did not get rattled, came out ready to play and was a main reason the game ended the way it did,” said Garrand.

Abby Racine added nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals; while Marlie Sample scored seven points while grabbing seven rebounds.

Bryn Sample and Caitlin Houghton each scored two points for the Cougars, and Gabby Dumas added four rebounds.

After the game Garrand said while he was happy with the result, there are things to work on.

“I am very proud of the girls and happy we have won the sectional championships, but we should have had better play, I give Peru a lot of the credit toward thatt,” he said. “If your baskets that usually fall are not falling, you need to rally around your teammates and not wear a face that shows frustration.”

Garrand also gave credit to the game played by the Indians.

“Peru came out to play and kept us moving and hit everything they shot from the outside in the second half,” Garrand said. “They played with confidence and they have a great spirit and do not quit.”

Kortney McCarthy led all scorers with 13 points and added five rebounds, while Ally Post had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Emily Beattie added eight points and Allie Beattie, three, in the loss, while Kayleigh Jackson had four assists.

The Cougars will next play in the Class B regional finals Wednesday, March 6, at 6 p.m. in the Plattsburgh State Field House against the winner of the Section II championship game to be played Saturday between sectional second seed Mechanicville and 13th seed Fonda, who won a play-in game before defeating the fourth, third and top seed in the Section II tournament.