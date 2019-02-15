Northern Adirondack claims Division II title

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Cody Peryea and the Northern Adirondack Bobcats clinched the CVAC Division II title with a win Thursday.

ELLENBURG | The Northern Adirondack varsity boys basketball team claimed the CVAC Division II title with a 63-42 win over AuSable Valley Thursday, earning the top seed for the upcoming Section VII/Class C playoffs.

The Bobcats built up a 15-point lead by halftime, then fended off the Patriots in the second half to secure the win.

Reed Lashway had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bobcats, while Brett Juntunen added 13 points and seven steals. Cody Peryea added 11 points, while Cody Lambert scored 8, Tommy Bergeron 3, Kayden Guerin 2 and Lucas Smart 1.

Eli Douglas led the Patriots with 14 points, while Mason Douglas and Evan Snow each scored 8.

WELLS FINISHES UNDEFEATED IN LEAGUE

The Wells Indians completed a 14-0 regular season in MVAC play with a 75-65 win over Crown Point Thursday, making a strong case for the top seed in the Class D playoffs.

The Indians outscored the Panthers, 39-32, in the second half.

Zach Spaulding scored 20 points to pace the Panthers, while Jake LaDeau added 18, Noah Spaulding 8, Reese Celotti 3, Dylan Sours 3, Andrew DuShane 2 and Noah Peters 2.

VIKINGS COMPLETE RIVALRY SWEEP

The Moriah Vikings kept their hold on the second seed in the upcoming Class C playoffs, but it was not easy.

The Vikings had to rally from a 26-19 halftime deficit in Ticonderoga, outscoring the rival Sentinels 29-15 over the final 16 minutes for a 48-41 win and a sweep of the season’s three-game rivalry series.

Braden Swan scored 16 points in the win for the Vikings, while Jeff Strieble added 11, Jerin Sargent 8, Owen Fleury 7 and Maddox Blaise 6.

Michael DuShane scored 11 points to lead the Sentinels, with Colton Huestis and Terrance Benedict scoring 9, Jack Grinnell 6, Ty Schlogl 4 and Bobby Condit 2.

BOLTON GETS EARLY LEAD ON BEAVERS

The Eagles jumped out to a 34-10 halftime lead over Keene Thursday as they scored a 56-34 win.

Aidan Lopez scored 18 points for Keene, while Kyle Shambo added 8 and Sebastian Smith 6.