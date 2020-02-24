Northern Adirondack leads Class C girls field

× Expand Jill Lobdell Alexis Belrose and the Northern Adirondack girls varsity basketball team are the top seed in the Section VII/Class C playoffs.

PLATTSBURGH | The CVAC Division II girls basketball champion Northern Adirondack will be the top seed in the Section VII/Class C playoffs starting this week.

The Bobcats will have a quarterfinal round bye, while AuSable Valley earned the second seed, with Moriah, Ticonderoga, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid and Seton Catholic rounding out the seven-team field.

In Wednesday, Feb. 26, quarterfinal round games (all 6 p.m. start times), seventh seed Seton Catholic will travel to second seed AVCS, sixth seed Lake Placid heads to third seed Moriah, and fifth seed Saranac Lake will be hosted by fourth seed Ticonderoga.

The winner of the 2/7 and 3/6 games will meet in the semifinal round Monday, March 2, 6 p.m. at Beekmantown High School, followed by the 7:45 game between the 4/5 winner and top seed NAC.

The Section VII/Class C championship game will be held Friday, March 6, 6:15 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

1. Northern Adirondack Bobcats

The 15-5 Bobcats are on the five game win streak entering the playoffs, with four wins against Class C divisional foes and one against Class B Beekmantown.

Alexis Belrose, Kira LaBarge, Anna Brown and Brynne Gilmore help lead the Bobcats, who are seeking to return to the top of the class after winning in 2017.

× Expand Keith Lobdell AuSable Valley's Cora Long

2. AuSable Valley Patriots

The 12-8 Patriots started the season winning seven of eight games before a January slump, but rebounded with a 3-2 finish to the season.

Koree Stillwell leads the Patriots with a 15.2 points average, while Cora Long adds 8.8 and Reanna Prentiss 6.4. The squad does not have a senior on its roster, with a core of four juniors and five freshmen.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Moriah's Noel Williams.

3. Moriah Vikings

The 12-8 Vikings won their last four games of the regular season over Ticonderoga, Saranac Lake (Twice) and Boquet Valley.

Noel Williams led the Vikings with 11.6 points per game, with Gwen Eichen and Sage Baker each averaging 7.2. Kennady Allen added 5.1 points, with Alexis Snyder, Zoe Olcott and Avery Briggs also playing key minutes.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Ticonderoga's Cassidy Mattison.

4. Ticonderoga Sentinels

The Sentinels won three games in the regular season against 14 losses, but scored a pair of wins over Saranac Lake to earn the higher seed.

Senior Kaelyn Rice helped lead a team that also featured a pair of eighth graders in Sophia Dorsett and Cassidy Mattison, along with juniors Molly Price, Jade Charboneau and Kylee Huestis and sophomore Kennedy Davis.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac Lake's Alex LaDue

5. Saranac Lake Red Storm

The Red Storm finished with a 5-15 record, with their biggest win coming over Class D top seed Schroon Lake in December.

Kelsey Leeret and Alex LaDue anchored the team along with seniors Nora Glover, Olivia Bell, Serena Stevens and Susan Stevens.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Lake Placid's Deidra Kellerman

6. Lake Placid Blue Bombers

The Blue Bombers finished the regular season with a 9-10 record, but lost their final three heading into the playoffs.

Deidra Kellerman had a strong season in the post for the Blue Bombers, as did Arnita Cecunjanin. Natalie Tavares, Grace Crawford and Izzy Armstrong were also key for the squad.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Seton's Haley Murnane.

7. Seton Catholic Knights

The Knights struggled through the MVAC regular season with a 2-17 record, scoring wins against Crown Point and Chazy.

Haley Murnane averaged 14.2 points over the season and was the key to the Knights on both sides of the court. Kennedy Spriggs added 6.7 points from the post while Maddy Whalen was also over five points per game. Maddy Boule, Jackie-Rock Perez and Allyson Johnston round out the six-player roster.