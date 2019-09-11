Northern Adirondack turns the table on LPCS

× Expand Keith Lobdell Northern Adirondack’s Anna Brown had eight aces for the Bobcats in a 3-1 win over Lake Placid Sept. 10.

ELLENBURG | The Northern Adirondack varsity volleyball team avenged the season-ending loss to Lake Placid last season with a 2019, 3-1, season opening win Sept. 10 in a Class D final rematch.

The Bobcats scored game wins of 25-19 and 25-18 before Lake Placid responded with a 26-24 win in game three. NAC then closed out the match with a 25-16 win in the fourth.

Anna Brown paced the Bobcats with eight aces, six kills and six assists on offense, while combining with Elyse Hogan for three digs each. Cora Barnaby added four kills, while Jadyn LaValley had four aces from the service line.

For Lake Placid, Ireland Preston led the defensive effort with nine digs, while Evelynn Sharp had six digs to go with three kills and four assists. Grace Crawford added four assists and four kills for the Blue Bombers, while Isabella Armstrong had four kills and digs.

Class B champs start strong

The Peru Indians scored wins of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-19 over Saranac Sept. 10, starting their Class B sectional title defense with a 3-0 win.

Marie Higgins led the attack with 12 kills while adding eight digs defensively, while Molly Timmons turned back the Saranac attack with 16 digs. Julia Prescott added six digs, while Lauryn Clary had 23 assists and six digs with Teagan Seymour adding six digs.

For the Chiefs, Maddie Beaney had nine aces from the service line and five digs, while Kate Siskavich had four kills and six digs; Mikayla St. Louis seven assists, Madison DuBray seven digs and Abigail Breyette five digs.

Hornets sweep past Patriots

In a trio of close sets, Plattsburgh High scored wins of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-21 over AuSable Valley for the 3-0 win Sept. 10.

Lily Snide ran and effective offensive attack for the Hornets with 20 assists in the game, with Alexandra Hartnett scoring eight kills and six digs while Grace McMahon had five kills and a team-high 13 digs defensively. Arianna Gowett was strong from the service line with 10 aces to go with five kills and five digs, while Gianna DeJesus adding four kills and six digs, the same amount of digs played by Jaelyn Drinkwine and Brenna Bird.

Isabela Perez had 13 digs to lead the Patriots defensively, while Mallorie Douglas added five. Isabella Joy had six assists for the offense, with Joy, Makayla Rock and Abby Sawyer each pounding out three kills. Madison Campbell added three aces from the service line.

Eagles dominant in debut

The Beekmantown varsity volleyball team scored 10-plus point wins of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-11 over Northeastern Clinton Sept. 10, sweeping the opening CVAC contest between the two teams.

Lizzie Hynes (15) and Alexys Hawks (7) combined for 22 assists to lead the Eagles offense, with Alibra Rodriguez being the main target for the setters, striking for 12 kills.

Brooke Ruest and Shania Rose had four and three kills, respectively, while Jenna Begor added six aces and six digs.