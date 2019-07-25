NYSPHSAA spring scholar athlete teams announced

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Ticonderoga varsity baseball squad was named a NYSPHSAA scholar athlete team on top of winning the NYSPHSAA Class C state championship.

TROY | The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced the final round of state scholar athlete individuals and teams for the spring 2018-19 high school sports season.

“Congratulations to our NYSPHSAA student-athletes and member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director. “To see the number of teams and individuals recognized as scholar-athletes increase shows how hard our student-athletes in New York state are working in the classroom. We continue to see what hard working and dedicated student-athletes we have in New York each season and this shows how much NYSPHSAA student-athletes are committed to their education.”

In Section VII, 578 students were named NYSPHSAA scholar athletes from 13 reporting schools, with 45 teams earning a scholar athlete distinction as a unit.

Scholar athlete awards were awarded to:

AuSable Valley (33 students): girls track and field, softball.

Beekmantown (58): golf, boys tennis, girls track and field, girls tennis, softball.

Lake Placid (97): golf, boys track and field, boys tennis, girls lacrosse (SLP), girls track and field, softball.

Moriah/EMW (33): boys track and field, girls track and field, softball.

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Northeastern Clinton varsity baseball squad was named a NYSPHSAA scholar athlete team on top of winning the Section VII/Class B title.

Northeastern Clinton (60): baseball, boys tennis, girls track and field, girls tennis, softball.

Peru (12): softball.

Plattsburgh High (70): Boys lacrosse (merged), boys track and field, boys tennis, girls track and field, softball.

Saranac (75): golf, boys track and field, girls track and field, girls tennis, softball.

Saranac Lake (54): boys track and field, girls track and field, softball.

Seton Catholic (31): golf, boys track and field, girls track and field.

Ticonderoga (37): baseball, golf, boys track and field, girls track and field, softball.

Wells (15): baseball, softball.

× Expand Photo provided The Willsboro varsity softball squad was named a NYSPHSAA scholar athlete team.

Willsboro (3): softball.