NYSPHSAA State wrestling: the light weights

PLATTSBURGH | The New York State Public High School Athletic Association state wrestling meet takes place Friday and Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany, with 15 Section VII wrestlers making the tournament in 15 weight classes.

Today, we will be looking at the first five light weight classes at the tournament, starting with 99 lbs.

Ryan Devins, 99

The Saranac ninth grader is the eight seed in his weight class, with a record of 34-4 on the season. He will take on freshman Cameron Mayfield of Eagle Academy, who is 32-5 out of the PSAL.

The top seed in the bracket is freshman Trey Kimball of Camden (39-2), which would potentially be Devins’ second round match if both win.

Seventh grader Aiden Gidding of Newfane (39-6) is the second seed.

Ashton Seymour, 106

The Peru freshman in 23-8 on the season and will be the eighth seed in the 106 bracket, opening the meet with a match against sophomore Craig Jablonski of Shoreham-Wading Room (40-4).

The bracket features the top two finishers in the 2019 tournament at 99 in returning champion junior Jace Shafer of Palmyra-Macedon (50-2) and second seed junior Andy Lucinski of Newfane (45-2).

Collin Clancy, 113

The Saranac sophomore is 31-8 on the season, and will be the 14th seed in the weight class, opening the tournament against third seed sophomore Jackson Polo of Cold Spring Harbor (26-4), who placed fifth at 99 last year.

The top seed is 2019 champion at 106, senior Dante Geislinger of Norwich (31-2), and includes returning place finishers in second seed Max Gallagher (37-1, third place 99) and fourth seed Braidon Woodward (43-3, fourth place 99),

Kadin Johnson, 120

The Peru sophomore is 16-11 on the season, and will open with a “pigtail” match against junior Andrew Walseman of Beaver River, with the winner getting top seed and 2019 champion at 113, senior Anthony Noto of Honeoye Falls-Lima (33-1).

113 third place finisher Macen Bush of Central Valley (51-2) returns as the second seed in the bracket, with 106 third place finisher Avery Leonard of Cooperstown (44-5) third, 120 fifth place finisher Len Balducci of Pleasantville (43-3) returning to the bracket as the fourth seed, 120 third place finisher Joe Costantano of Wheatley (22-3) ranked fifth and 106 fourth place finisher Joe Sparacio of Bayport-Blue Point (34-4) ranked ninth.

Hunter Devins, 126

The 37-5 Saranac sophomore is the eighth seed at 126, facing ninth seed in sophomore Jordan Soriano of Clarke (19-0).

The winner would most likely face top seed Jordan Titus of Center Moroches, and undefeated wrestler at 35-0 who claimed the 120 state title last season. Other returning state finishers include Micah Roes of Lowville (40-4, second place 113), third seed Caleb Svingala of Maple Hill (42-0, second place 106) and sixth seed Kyle Willard of Groton (36-4, fifth place 113).