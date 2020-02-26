NYSPHSAA state wrestling: the middle weights

PLATTSBURGH | The Section VII wrestlers with the highest seedings entering the 2020 NYSPHSAA state wrestling championships will be competing in the middle weight divisions Friday and Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Alex Christman of Saranac is the fourth seed in the 132 lbs. bracket, while Peru’s Alijah Seymour is the fifth seed at 145 and Bryce Smith of Saranac the sixth at 152.

Here is a look at the five middle weight classes:

Alex Christman, 132

The fast-paced Saranac senior has a 34-5 record on the season, and is ranked fourth in the bracket, where he will open with a match against Mitchell Barcus of Eagle Academy (19-5).

Last year’s fourth place finisher at 132, Gage DeNatalie of Locust Valley (28-3), is the top seed, with 126 third place finisher Marek Bush (50-5) seeded second and Dean Shambo (fourth at 126, 37-6) third.

Robert Foley, 138

The Saranac senior is the ninth seed in his weight class with a season record of 31-9, facing off against eighth seed Mike O’Brien of Mount Sinai (40-5) in the opening round.

132 champion Brady Worthington of Tioga (42-0) is the top ranked and only returning wrestler to place last year in the division, and a potential second round match for Foley should he win.

Alijah Seymour, 145

The Peru senior enters with a record of 31-3 on the season, and has a sixth place finish at the state meet. He will face Irvington’s Ian Schwam (31-4) in the opening round.

Brody Oleksak of BGAH (35-1), who placed fifth at 138 last season, is the top seed in the division.

Bryce Smith, 152

The Saranac senior has placed sixth twice at the state wrestling championships, entering the Albany tournament for the final time as the sixth seed with a 37-5 record and facing Justin Hoffman of Hadley Luzerne/Lake George (31-3) in the opening round.

Seventh seed Nick Ross of Oneonta (27-3) is the only other returning state place finisher from last season in the bracket, and will face Hunter McKenna of Warrensburg/Bolton (39-1) in the opening round. The top seed is Christian Hansen of Cold Spring Harbor (36-2).

Zach Swyers, 160

Swyers, a junior for Peru, enters the tournament with a 24-2 record and is ranked eighth, with an opening round matchup against Alfred MacNeill of Malone (28-3). The winner would most likely face top seed Jacob Null of Dolgeville (43-0) in the second round, the runner-up in the division last season.