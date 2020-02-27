NYSPHSAA wrestling: Four WCS, HL/LG wrestlers to compete in state tourney

× Expand Kim Lamy McKenna Burgher Hunter McKenna and WarEagle Justin Hoffman tangle in the Section II championship round held Feb. 16. Both wrestlers are headed to the state tournament this weekend in Albany’s Times Union Arena.

WARREN COUNTY | Four wrestlers hailing from northern Warren County will be competing this weekend in the state wrestling tournament, set for Feb. 28-29 at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Leading the roster of local competitors in the state tourney is Warrensburg junior Hunter McKenna, who won the Section II small-school championship at 152 pounds on Feb. 16, McKenna has amassed a 39-1 record this year, while setting a school record for the most career victories — despite the fact that he’s only a junior.

× Expand Kim Lamy McKenna Warrensburg sophomore Tanner McKenna executes a headlock on an opponent during a recent match. Tanner was awarded a berth in the state wrestling tournament, set for Feb. 28-29 in Albany’s Times Union Arena, after a competitor dropped out of the 132-pound weight class.

Also representing Warrensburg is Hunter’s brother Tanner McKenna, a sophomore, at 132 pounds; senior Jacob Clear at 285 pounds. Also competing is Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George junior Justin Hoffman, whom Hunter defeated in the Section II finals.

× Expand Kim Lamy McKenna Warrensburg wrestler Jacob Clear muscles an opponent to the mat in a recent match. Clear placed high in the Section II tournament Feb. 16 after winning the Class D championship a week earlier. With a 37-5 record this season, Clear was awarded a wild-card bid to compete in the state tournament this weekend in Albany’s Times Union Arena.

Clear and Hoffman won wild-card bids, and Tanner was an alternate, but was awarded a berth in the tourney when a wrestler in his weight class dropped out.

Tanner McKenna, who surpassed 100 career wins this season, said he was surprised and excited when he heard the news on Feb. 21.

“I didn’t know I had a chance to get into the states,” he said.

Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestling coach Jeremy Duers said this week he believes Hoffman will advance in the state tournament.

“Justin had a great season, and he’s wrestling better than ever,” Duers said. “His Sectional finals loss may be a blessing in disguise — He’s going to make a lot of noise in the state tournament.”

Alongside Hoffman, other WarEagle wrestlers competing in the Section II tournament held Feb. 15-16 were senior Cameron Duers at 220 pounds, sophomore Logan Marissal at 195 pounds, senior Mike Fuss at 160 pounds, eighth-grader Gavin McCabe at 120 pounds, and sophomore Caleb Carpenter at 113 pounds. Freshman Grace York would have competed at 106 pounds, but she was disqualified by weighing merely four ounces over her weight class, Duers said.