NYSPHSAA wrestling: the heavy weights

PLATTSBURGH | Tim Gadway of Saranac has the highest seed of any Section VII wrestler in the five heavy weight divisions heading into the NYSPHSAA state wrestling championships Friday and Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Gadway will be the seventh seed at the 195 lbs. division, while the other five have Section VII wrestlers ranked ninth, 13th and a pair of “pigtail” matches.

Devin Blake, 170

The Peru senior enters the state tournament with a 17-8 record, and will open in the pigtail round against Tyvaughn Jones of Rye, with the winner facing top seed Mikey Squires of Norwich (35-2).

Tyler Trombley, 182

The Northern Adirondack senior had a 27-8 record this season, and will also be starting his tournament with a pigtail round match against Tyler Goodemonte of BKW. The winner will face top seed Ethan Cooper of Cobleskill-Richmondville (36-3).

Tim Gadway, 195

The Saranac junior had a 34-6 record this season and opens against the 10th seed Connor House of Section X’s Canton. A potential second round match could be against second seed Hudson Evingham (54-1), with the top seed in the division being Tyler Mousaw (32-0).

Dustin Goddeau, 220

The Peru senior had a 24-7 record this season and is the 13th seed in the tournament, with a first round match against fourth seed Sam Sorenson of Homer 35-3). The top seed in the division is Jeff Crooks (13-0).

Connor Bushey, 285

An eighth grader, Bushey made his first state tournament this season after losing in last year’s sectional final to Dalton Criss. Bushey had a 34-4 record this season and is ranked ninth in the heavyweight bracket, going up against eighth seed Spencer Dickinson of Whitehall/Fort Ann (35-4).

The potential second round matchup for the winner would be against top seed George Lebberes of Ardsley (37-4).