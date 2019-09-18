O’Donnell nets golden goal for Cougars

× Expand Jill Lobdell John Bulson made 11 saves for Northeastern Clinton in the Cougar’s 1-0 overtime win against PHS Sept. 17.

PLATTSBURGH | After a scoreless 80 minutes of play, the Northeastern Clinton Cougars closed out the overtime frame early against Plattsburgh High Sept. 17, as Ryan O’Donnell scored in the third minute of golden goal overtime to give the Cougars a 1-0 win.

Reid LaValley had an assist, while John Bulson made 11 saves in the extra time shutout.

Alex Tuller made six saves for PHS.

Chiefs turn away Red Storm

Zach Rainville scored in the fourth (Jack Mather assist) and 64th (Jacob Schiraldi) minutes as Saranac scored a 4-0 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 17.

Rainville’s goals bookended a pair of Nik Hamel goals, as he found the net in the 12th (Schiraldi) and 19th (Zashon Abrams) minutes. Branden Ashley made three saves in a defensive shutout effort.

Zach Churco made seven saves for the Red Storm.

Eagles get past Patriots

Niko Hart and Leo Golden led the Beekmantown offense in a 5-1 win over AuSable Valley Sept. 17.

Leo Golden combined two goals with three assists for a seven-point night, assisting on all three of Hart’s goals in the eighth, 35th and 75th minutes.

Golden scored in the 12th minute on an Andrew Sorrell assist and the 44th minute, unassisted. Matt Wood made four saves for the Eagles.

Wyatt Hackett scored the lone goal for the Patriots, while Alex Fournier made 15 saves.

Hansen leads Eagles past Warriors

Riley Hansen scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the opening half as Chazy remained unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Willsboro Sept. 17.

Hansen scored on a Luke Moser assist in the 33rd minute, while netting an unassisted marker in the 37th.

Gabe Huchro made three saves in the shutout victory, while Regan Arnold made 10 saves for the Warriors.

Panthers escape Newcomb barrage

Dylan Sours and the Crown Point defense turned away a relentless attack by Newcomb Sept. 17, while Noah Spaulding was able to give the Panthers the breakthrough goal in the 64th minute for a 1-0 save.

The Panthers turned away 34 reported shots from the Newcomb attack, with Dylan Sours making 27 saves to keep the shutout intact for the Panthers.

“He played an amazing game and gave us the chance we needed when Noah made a great shot and buried it,” said coach Randy Pertak.

Wildcats roll past Orange

Six Players scored in Schroon Lake’s 11-0 victory over Indian Lake/Long Lake Sept. 17, led by Andrew Pelkey’s hat trick.

Collin Bresnahan, Ethan Fariss and Derrick Loiselle each scored a pair of goals, while Isaiah Pelkey and Tyler Dick also recorded markers.

Zeke Koenig made five saves in the win, while Marcus Peace added two stops for the Wildcats.

Sebastian Starcher made 27 saves for the Orange.