Olcott leads all state girls basketball selections

× Expand File photos The Section VII girls basketball players named to the s all state team include, from top left, Madison Olcott, McKenzie Sprague, Rachel Storey. Khaleah Cleveland, Kya McComb, Maria Baker, Kate VanAuken, Nicole Bullock, Shawna McIntosh, Hannah Palmer, Abby Racine, Ally Post and Payton Couture.

PORT HENRY | Moriah senior Madison Olcott leads the list of local basketball players named to the 2018-19 girls New York State Sportswriter’s Association All State team.

Olcott was named to the first team in Class C. The do-it-all combo player was anywhere on the court the Vikings needed here, playing from point to post and leading the team in rebounding, steals, assists and blocked shots while being second on the team in scoring. Olcott was a member of the 1,000-point club since her junior year, finishing with 1,291 career points.

Viking teammate McKenzie Sprague was named to the second team in Class C, as the leading scorer for the season and all-time in Moriah program history with 1,338 career points, also having been a member of the 1,000-point club since her junior season. Sprague also saw time in the post for the Vikings, but was always a threat from behind the three-point arc and saved some of her biggest scoring performances for the postseason.

Together, Sprague and Olcott won five straight sectional titles in Class D and C, with each making their third straight all state team.

Also in Class C, Seton Catholic senior Nicole Bullock was named to the eighth team. Bullock, whose season was cut short by injury, made her way onto the Section VII 1,000-point list, finishing with 1,078 career points.

STOREY TOP CLASS D PICK

In their final season as a school, Westport saw freshman guard Rachel Storey named to the second team in Class D. Storey was also a master of all trades for the Eagles, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. Running the point, Storey helped to lead a young Eagles squad to their 20th Class D championship. She follows her sister, Ellie, who was an all state selection in her senior season last year.

Johnsburg scoring threat Khaleah Cleveland was named to the third team, as the inside-outside offensive threat lead the Jaguars in scoring and finished her career with 1,104 points, good for 44th on the Section VII all-time girls scoring list.

Bolton sophomore teammates Maria Baker and Kate VanAuken were named to the fifth and seventh teams, respectively, as the duo has led the Jaguars to two MVAC southern division titles in as many seasons and back to the sectional finals, where they fell to Storey and the Eagles. Both players are expected to reach the 1,000-point milestone in their junior seasons. For VanAuken, it is her second all state team appearance.

Crown Point teammates Shawna McIntosh and Hannah Palmer were named to the seventh and ninth teams, respectively, with McIntosh leading the Panthers from the point and Palmer proving to be a scoring threat from all parts of the floor.

MCCOMB LEADS CLASS B

Northeastern Clinton point guard Kya McComb was named to the fifth team in Class B this season, a year after being named to the fourth team during the Cougars’ final four run. Teammate Abby Racine also made the all state team for the second year, as the Cougars main post force was named to the 11th team, up from her 12th team selection in 2018. The duo helped NCCS repeat as Class B sectional champions.

Saranac sophomore Payton Couture and Peru senior Ally Post were named as honorable mention members of the Class B all state team.