Olcott, Sprague win one for the thumb

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Moriah’s Noel Williams drives to the basket between AuSable Valley defenders Lilley Keyser and Cora Long in the Section VII/Class C title game March 1.

PLATTSBURGH | For Moriah seniors Madison Olcott and McKenzie Sprague, a varsity career that started as eight graders has led to never knowing defeat in a sectional final game.

Sprague scored 21 points and Olcott added 13 points along with 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Vikings claimed the Section VII/Class C title with a 53-32 win over AuSable Valley March 1.

The win was the sixth straight sectional title and seventh in eight years, as the Vikings won the Class D title from 2014 until 2018, along with the 2012 Class C title.

“When I first started, I thought when Maddy Stahl and that group left the run was over,” said Olcott. “But then McKenzie and I were able to work hard and take over and we got a lot of help, including this year.”

“I was nervous when we started out,” said Sprague. “Coming back for the fifth time I was still very nervous because I did not want to lose in my senior year. We were able to do it, and I am just trying to take it all in. I never thought we would win five of these.”

“They are a special group of kids and it is going to be hard not having them and seeing them on the court next season,” Moriah head coach Stephan Pelkey said of Olcott and Sprague. “They are not just great basketball players, but great individuals and that is the legacy they will leave.”

The Vikings found themselves down, 7-2, starting the game, but responded with a 27-3 run to enter halftime with a 31-10 lead.

During the run, Gwen Eichen entered the game to add a boost to the team, finishing with five rebounds and three assists to go with two points.

“I focused on starting out strong so we could keep pushing forward,” Eichen said. “I tried to give it my all and get onto the floor, go after every ball and do what I could to help my teammates. We wanted to keep the championship streak going.”

“Tonight, Gwen was really aggressive and it helped the team a lot,” said Olcott

“She does really well when she gets onto the floor,” added Sprague. “She gets a lot of rebounds and I would love to see her shoot more.”

“I thought we played a little timid at the beginning of the game,” said Pelkey. “When Gwen came in, our defensive intensity picked up and the second quarter was key because we started to force some turnovers, get some transition baskets and the game opened up for us.”

Noel Williams scored 11 points for the Vikings while Mackenzie Peters scored four and Kennady Allen added two.

For the Patriots, eighth grader Lilley Keyser showed the potential the young AuSable Valley team has for the future, scoring 10 points and adding six steals in the loss, while Reanna Prentiss added eight points, Koree Stillwell seven, Sara Richards three, Kate Knapp two and Sophie Rennie two along with five assists.

The Vikings will receive a bye into the Class C regional final Saturday, March 9, at Beekmantown High School, where they will play the winner of the Section II/X regional playoff game between Cambridge (II) and Madrid-Waddington (X), with tip-off scheduled for noon.