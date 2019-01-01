Olympians back Empire State Winter Games

× Olympians Emily Sweeney and Andrew Weibrecht talk about their experiences at the Empire State Winter Games and how they compare to the Olympics. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | For a pair of American Winter Olympians, it all started with the Empire State Winter Games (ESWG).

Team USA luge member Emily Sweeney and retired alpine skier Andrew Weibrecht recently spoke about their experiences at, and admiration for, the Lake Placid-based sporting event.

“I remember being here for the first time and being too young to compete,” said Sweeney, a 2018 Olympian who currently slides on the World Cup circuit for Team USA. “When I came back the next year and was able to compete, that was a very special moment for me.”

Sweeney said the competition at the games is something that helps drive athletes in sports that don’t get the chance to compete at the high school or club level.

“You get to push yourself and be tested in a sport you love by others who also love the sport,” Sweeney said. “It’s a great atmosphere and it’s really cool to now be in a position where I can help celebrate that.”

Weibrecht, a three-time Olympian who won silver at the 2014 games in Sochi, said the Empire State Games are the only event he can compare to the Olympics.

“There really is no other opportunity like the Empire State Games out there unless you get to go to the Olympics,” he said.

“It is a great way to introduce athletes to this level of competition and the festive atmosphere that accompanies it. I remember coming to the Empire State Games and getting the chance to mingle with athletes from other sports and events, and while we had World Cup and other events around the world, there was nothing that compared to what that experience was like until you got to the Olympics.”

While Sweeney will be in competition during the ESWG, Weibrecht said he plans to attend a number of the events as they take place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.

For more information on the 39th annual ESWG, including how to become a competitor, visit empirestatewintergames.com.