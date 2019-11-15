On the road again... Vikings, Burghers now headed to Shen

× Expand File photos Moriah and Warrensburg, led by two of northern New York’s top rushers in Maddox Blaise (left) and Jesse Griffin (right), will be played Saturday, noon at Shenendehowa High School after and early week snowstorm forced Section VII to move the game away from the new Beekmantown turf field and icing moved the game from Glens Falls Friday.

PLATTSBURGH | For the third time in their last four postseason games and second time this week, the Moriah Vikings football team is dealing with a change of plans.

The 11th ranked Vikings (6-3) were supposed to play No. 7 Warrensburg (9-1) in the Class D state quarterfinal round Friday, Nov. 15, at Beekmantown High School.

Not happening thanks to a foot of snow in the Plattsburgh area.

Then, they were supposed to play the game Saturday, Nov. 16, in Glens Falls.

Thanks to icy conditions that were not going away as of Friday morning, they had to try again.

Now, officials made the decision to move the game to Shenendehowa High School, where it will be played Saturday, Nov. 16, with a noon kickoff.

“Glens Falls continues to have ice on the field which has not subsided, necessitating the move,” said Section VII football coordinator Patrick Keleher.

Section II football coordinator Rob Dorrance said the time change to noon was to facilitate the Class D game along with another regional final taking place at 3 p.m. at SHS.

Earlier in the week, the Vikings knew they would not be playing in Section VII this weekend.

“We were forced to move the game to Glens Falls on Sat at 1:00 pm due to weather and field conditions in Section VII,” said sectional football coordinator Pat Keleher. “With up to a foot of snow on our turf facilities, extreme cold weather and our schools not equipped to remove that much snow from our fields, we really had no choice but to move the game south.”

“It’s frustrating we could not find a field in Section VII to host, but when it is all said and done you want to play the game on the best field possible,” said Moriah coach Don Tesar, adding a turf field is the best option at this time of year.

Tesar said the game will now be a Section II home game, with the schedule being flipped and Section VII hosting the regional finals next season.

“We have played down there over the years and never had any problems of issues,” said Tesar. “We just have to play our football.”

This will be the second game in the 2019 playoffs where Moriah has had to change plans on short notice. In the Section VII/Class D finals, the Vikings and rival Ticonderoga were moved from a Nov. 1 night game at Beekmantown to Nov. 4 game at Plattsburgh High due to heavy rains and flooding, leading to a state of emergency being called in Essex County.

Last season, the state semifinal game between Moriah and Haldane was moved from Friday to Sunday after an early season snowstorm hit the Middletown area.

Ground games on display

The game will be a matchup of two teams who like to keep the ball on the ground, as Warrensburg has run the ball for more yards than any other team in Section II at 3,696, led by senior back Jesse Griffin, who has ran the ball for 1,408 yards (third in Section II) and 14 touchdowns. Dylan Winchell compliments Griffin with 917 yards and 10 touchdowns, while the team has thrown for only 405 yards and five touchdown passes on the season, 43rd among 58 Section II schools.

The Vikings also bring a strong rushing attack, led by Maddox Blaise, who has accumulated 1,741 yards on the season and 16 touchdowns. The Viking junior is also within 250 yards of the Section VII rushing yardage record.

In all, the Vikings ave run for 2,589 yards and 26 touchdowns. While having thrown for 564 yards on the season, they have made the most of their passing game, reaching the endzone 10 times.

This will be the third time in four seasons the Vikings and Burghers have met, with the Vikings winning last year’s state quarterfinal, 34-16, along with their 2016 meting by a score of 27-14.

The two teams also scrimmaged in the preseason.

“We are getting to know each other,” said Tesar.