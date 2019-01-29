One last time for Lions, Eagles apart

× Brayden Drew of Elizabethtown-Lewis takes the handoff from Brandon Tromblee and drives to the basket against Westport defenders Hudson Stephens and Will Napper Jan. 28. The game was the last scheduled contest between the Lions and Eagles before the two teams join together next season as a merged school district. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | As the Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions took to the court in Westport Jan. 28, the back of their warmups said it all.

“Last of a Legacy.”

The Lions and Eagles met for the final time as two separate schools Monday evening, barring a sectional pairing, one day before the formation of the new ELW district school board was set to take place.

While Westport scored a 68-42 win over the Lions, the game was about more than one day, but a rivalry that has spawned decades and now comes to an end.

“It’s something we came up with as a team because we wanted a slogan that represented the way we feel as a team,” said ELCS senior Jeremiah Johnson. “There are going to be no more Lions or Eagles, but Griffins, and that is a good thing and it is great that we are doing it. I’m just happy we got to represent our school one last time, especially as a senior, it really means a lot to me.”

“It’s been emotional to know all of the teams that have gone before and we are representing that,” said Westport senior Hudson Stephens, who scored 18 points for the Eagles.

“We are very proud to be wearing this jersey still and representing our town. There is a lot of passion between the two schools. I think it was very important for us to come away with a win, It means a lot to us.”

ELCS senior Chris Jones said he saw the game as the end of an era.

“I have been a Lion since I can remember and I am going to miss having the Lions for a school and a team and we want to represent that as best we can for as long as we can,” Jones, who scored nine points, said.

“We have had the attitude of this is the last time we are going to play them, or the last time we played them at home earlier this season, so we really needed to give it our all.”

Senior Cody Roy said he was happy the team came away with a win in the final game between the two schools that will soon be one,

“This is a rivalry that has been going on long before my times and before my coaches,” said Roy.

ELCS senior Tyler Monty had heard a lot about the rivalry growing up in a home with alumni from each school.

“My father graduated a Lion and my mother was an Eagle,” Monty said. “There has been dozens before us and we are proud to be the last ones who are going to wear the Lions jersey.”

Westport senior Will Napper (16 points) said the last moments of the final season have started to sink in for he and the team.

“You do not really think about it too much and then it hits you that you are part of history and the last of a basketball legacy that has been here for years and will be ending,” Napper said. “You never thought you were going to be the last to put on an Eagles jersey, but here we are and you have to respect the jersey the best way you can which is to play as hard as you can every time you put it on.”

In the game, Blake Liberi led all scorers with 22 points, while Mackenzie Stephens scored six, Kaleb Pettit four and Matthew Pribble two.

Lucas Lucieer led the Lions with 12 points while Brayden Drew scored eight, Ethan Graham seven, Brandon Tromblee three and Lucas Spilling two.

The Westport and ELCS girls basketball are not scheduled to play this season, barring a potential sectional meeting.

“We have had some serious battles going way back and I am going to miss those, but it is nice we are going to be together,” said Westport coach Hokey McKinley.