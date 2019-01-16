Orwell’s Quenneville honored

× Expand Photo provided by Castleton University Alexis Quenneville

ORWELL | Castleton University women’s basketball junior Alexis Quenneville, of Orwell, notched Little East Conference (LEC) Player of the Week honors following a career day against Western Connecticut, as announced by the league office last week.

According to Thomas Blake, of Castleton, “Quenneville had a standout performance on Saturday afternoon in an outing against LEC foe Western Connecticut, potting a career-high 27 points while pulling in six rebounds in a 67-60 win for Castleton.

“She netted 9-of-18 shots from the floor, including a 6-for-10 mark from long range. She was also part of a perimeter defense that saw the Colonials make just 5-of-34 three-point attempts in the outing, WestConn’s lowest long-range output of the season.”

Blake added that the junior guard is ranked second on the team with 13.2 points per game on the season, and is shooting an impressive 42.1 percent from three-point land. She is the team’s third-leading rebounder, hauling in 4.2 boards per game in 30.4 minutes of action.

“This is Castleton’s second LEC Player of the Week award this season, after Brooke Raiche claimed the honor on Nov. 19. It is the first time Quenneville has received a weekly award from the conference level since she was named North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Rookie of the Week in 2016,” Blake noted in a news release.

2017-18: Quenneville appeared in 26 contests, including 23 starts. She scored a total of 206 points, averaged 7.7 points per game, scored a season high of 24 points on eight, made three-pointers against Bates College, collected 47 assists and 56 total rebounds, shot 39.5 percent from behind three-point line and 80 percent from free throw line.

2016-17: Quenneville was NAC Rookie of the Week on Feb. 20, 2017. She appeared in 26 games, starting in two of them for the Spartans, averaged 4.7 points per game, finished second in the conference in three-point shooting percentage at 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, averaged 1.2 rebounds per game and 1.1 assists per game, scored in double digits five times and with a career high of 18 coming by way of 6-for-9 shooting beyond the arc versus Lyndon State.