Outdoor wrestling practices ongoing in Warrensburg

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Warrensburg wrestling coach Mark Trapasso (third from right) demonstrates a wrestling move to youths participating in an outdoor wrestling practice held June 11. The sessions are to continue each Tuesday and Thursday evenings through July 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. regardless of weather conditions, and prospective wrestlers — or athletes in any sport — from across northern Warren County are invited to participate.

WARRENSBURG | A school district that has hosted a lot of innovation through the years can now claim another rare phenomenon.

The Warrensburg High School wrestling team is now conducting its practices outdoors — in the pavilion on the town recreation field off Library Avenue.

Wrestling team coach Mark Trapasso said Monday that because construction activities will be occurring this summer in both the Warrensburg elementary and high schools, it made sense to hold the practices outside the buildings.

The practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each week through Thursday, July 25.

These outdoor sessions have another benefit in addition to avoiding the noise and dust of the renovation work — they will encourage prospective wrestlers and other athletes to join the workout routines, Trapasso said.

“We’re always looking to get more kids involved in wrestling,” he said, noting that since the outdoor practices began, as many as a dozen high-school age youths have been participating, as well as several members of the local youth wrestling club.

The workouts are held on a full-size wrestling mat in the open-sided pavilion, regardless of weather conditions.

Trapsso noted that high school students of North Warren have a special invitation to participate, as the Warrensburg High School football team will include North Warren athletes beginning this fall.

“These practices will not only keep wrestlers’ skills sharp, but they will help all football players to get in shape before the season starts,” Trapasso said.

Warrensburg’s wrestling and football teams have for a few years included athletes from Bolton, and several of them are participating, along with some wrestlers from Queensbury who seek to stay in shape off-season, Trapasso said.

“Anyone interested in working out and wrestling is welcome to join our practices whether they are rookies or veteran wrestlers — as well as kids who just want to stay in shape,” Trapasso said.