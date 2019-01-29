Outstanding player

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College men’s basketball player Jack Farrell, of Verona, New Jersey, was named the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Player of the Week last week. The sophomore averaged 23.5 points and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the floor in a 2-0 week for the Panthers. During a road victory at third-ranked Williams, Farrell scored 24 points on 9-14 shooting and dished out five assists in 26 minutes of action. He added 23 points, three assists and two steals in a road win over Albertus Magnus.