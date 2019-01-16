Overtime thrillers highlight CVAC hockey night

× Hayden King, of Beekmantown, beat Northeastern Clinton’s Reid LaValley to the puck on CVAC play last week. Both the Eagles and Cougars scored overtime victories Tuesday night. Photo by Nathanael LePage

PLATTSBURGH | The Northeastern Clinton and Beekmantown varsity boys hockey teams scored overtime wins Tuesday night as CVAC hockey took to the ice throughout the region.

Ryan Johnston Jr., scored in the overtime period for the Northeastern Clinton Cougars as they scored a 403 win over Saranac Tuesday.

Johnston’s goal came on an assist from Lucas Bedard to end the game, Bedard’s second of the night after assisting on Avery Sample’s tally in the second. The Cougars opened scoring on a power play goal from Reid LaValley (Blake Chevalier assist), while Michael Pennington scored on a Noah Gonyo assist.

Eighth-grader Zach O’Connell had a hand in all three goals scored by the Chiefs, assisting, along with Austin Carpenter, on the first by Michael Prenoveau and again on the third, scored by Hayden Buckley. In between, O’Connell scored the second Saranac tally on an assist from Prenoveau.

Ethan Garrand made 24 saves for the Cougars, while Erick Frechette had 22 saves for the Chiefs.

EAGLES WIN IN OVERTIME

Kaden Kowalowski scored three goals for Beekmantown, including the game-winner in overtime to give the Eagles a 4-3 win over Saranac Lake.

Kowalowski scored his first on assists from Kagan Livsey and Cody Repas. Livsey also assisted on Kowalowski’s other two goals (Hayden King added an assist on the game-winner) while scoring a goal of his own on assists from Kowalowski and Repas.

Brayden Munn, Stephen Huyuck and Rhett Darrah scored for the Red Storm, while Darrah and Carter Sturgeon added assists.

Riley Hansen made 36 saves for the Eagles in the win, while Jaden Gladd also had 36 for the Red Storm.

HORNETS SHUT OUT BOMBERS

Cam Colburn led the offensive attack for the Plattsburgh High Hornets with a pair of goals as they scored a 6-0 win over Lake Placid.

Colburn also added an assist on a Tyler Reid goal, while Greyson Giroux, Josh Laravia and Ryan Knowles also scored goals with Laravia, Grioux and Thomas Carron picking up assists.

Joey Jamison had 16 saves in the shutout win, while Anders Stanton made 27 saves for the Blue Bombers.