Pairings set as soccer enters sectional season

PLATTSBURGH | The playoffs in Section VII soccer are ready to begin as Chazy, Saranac and Plattsburgh High will host championship games next week.

Peru, Seton Catholic and Chazy are the top seeds in the boy’s Class B, C and D playoffs, respectively, while Beekmantown, Lake Placid and Peru occupy the top seeds in the girls’ brackets.

Chazy's Jordan Ratelle slides between a pair of Lake Placid players to take the ball last week. The Eagles are the top ranked team in the Class D playoffs and are ranked third in the state for Class D schools. EL/W's Arlo Halloran and Willsboro's Peyton Ford look to control play during their recent game at Camp Dudley. The two teams will meet again in the semifinal round of the Class D playoffs Oct. 23. Andrew Pelkey and the Schroon Lake varsity soccer team will face Crown Point Friday in the lone Class D quarterfinal game this season, with the winner advancing to play Chazy Tuesday, Oct. 23.

BOYS

The playoffs open Wednesday with quarterfinal games in Class B and C.

In Class B, fifth seed Beekmantown will travel to Champlain for a 6 p.m. contest against fourth seed Northeastern Clinton, with the winner facing top seed and defending champion Peru in the first of two semifinal games at George Brendler Field in Chazy Saturday, Oct. 20, with a noon kickoff.

The second semifinal will have third seed Saranac playing two seed Plattsburgh High at 2 p.m. The Class B title game will be played Friday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. at Brendler Field.

The Class C quarterfinal will be a rematch from last season as fifth seed AuSable Valley will travel to face fourth seed and defending champion Lake Placid at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner will face top seed Seton Catholic at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, to be played at Saranac High School.

The second semifinal to be played at 7 p.m. will match up third seed Saranac Lake and second seed Northern Adirondack. The Class C championship game will be at Saranac Thursday, Oct. 25, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Class D playoffs will also feature only five teams, with the opening round contest between fifth seed Schroon Lake and fourth seed Crown Point being played Friday, Oct. 19, hosted by the Panthers.

The winner will travel to Chazy for a contest against the defending sectional and state champions at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23. The other semifinal will have third seed Willsboro traveling to second seed Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport for a 3 p.m. start Oct. 23, with the championship game being played at Plattsburgh High School Saturday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.

Samantha Hayes and the Moriah Lady Vikings, winners of the Class D sectional title a year ago, head into this season's Class C tournament as the second seed. Lake Placid's Lydia Bullock and the rest of the Lady Blue Bombers earned the top seed in Class C as the Division II champions in the Northern Soccer League. Alexis Provost and the Beekmantown Lady Eagles are the top seed in the Class B girl's playoffs.

GIRLS

Class C opens with three games in the quarterfinal round Tuesday, Oct. 16, as seventh seed Ticonderoga will travel to Moriah, sixth seed Seton Catholic will go to third seed Saranac Lake and fifth seed AuSable Valley will be hosted by fourth seed Northern Adirondack.

All three games start at 3 p.m. Class C semifinals will be played Saturday, Oct. 20, with the top seed Lake Placid playing at 5 p.m. against the 4-5 winner and the 2-7 and 3-6 winners playing at 7 p.m. The Class C final will be held Thursday, Oct. 25, at Saranac with a 5 p.m. kickoff.

The Class B playoffs open with fifth seed Peru going to fourth seed Northeastern Clinton for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday, Oct. 16, with the winner playing top seed Beekmantown at Brendler Field Friday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. The 7 p.m. game will pit third seed Plattsburgh High against second seed Saranac, with the championship game to be played Friday, Oct. 26, at Brendler Field with a 5 p.m. start.

The Class D playoffs open Thursday, Oct. 18, all with 3 p.m. starts as seventh seed Wells goes to Camp Dudley to face second seed Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport, sixth seed Willsboro going to play third seed Johnsburg, and fourth seed Keene hosting fifth seed Crown Point, as the two teams will play for the third time in as many weeks.

Chazy will host the winner of the Keene/Crown Point game in one semifinal Monday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m., while the other semifinal will be held at the site of the highest remaining seed at 3 p.m. the same day. The Class D final will be played at noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at Plattsburgh High.