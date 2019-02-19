Panthers blank Amherst in NESCAC match

× Expand Photo by Middlebury College Middlebury’s Virginia Schaus earned a three-game victory last week.

MIDDLEBURY | The third-seeded Middlebury women’s squash team finished in third place overall via a 9-0 victory against fourth-seeded Amherst (8-8) in the 2019 NESCAC Tournament last week. The three-day event was hosted by Trinity in the Kellner Squash Center.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 12-4 and return to action when they compete at the CSA Team Championships from Feb. 22-24 at Trinity.

In the victory over the Mammoths, the Panthers surrendered just five games. Mira Chugh got Middlebury on the scoreboard with a win at No. 9 (11-8, 11-5, 11-5) over Katy Sabrina Correia, while Anne Glassie posted a 4-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8 victory in the sixth spot against Priya Sinha. Alexa Comai edged Lily Soroko at No. 3 (11-7, 11-8, 11-7), while Ideal Dowling gave Middlebury a 4-0 lead with a 12-10, 11-3, 11-3 triumph over Rachel Ang in the second slot.

Natasha Lowitt tallied the match-clinching fifth point with an 11-3, 3-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5 victory against Margaret Werner in the eighth position. Natalie Madden recorded an 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8 win at No. 5 over Keeley Osborn, while Gwen Davis was victorious in the seventh spot against Pierson Klein (11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7).

Beatrijs Kuijpers made it an 8-0 Panther advantage with a 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 win over Caroline Conway atop the ladder, while Virginia Schaus recorded an 11-4, 11-5, 13-11 win at No. 4 against Riddhi Sampat to round out the victory.