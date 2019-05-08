Panthers complete two-day sweep of Warriors

× Crown Point’s Shawna McIntosh picked up a pair of wins for the Panthers against Willsboro as the team started the week strong.

WILLSBORO | The Crown Point varsity softball team scored a pair of convincing wins over Willsboro to start the week, with the Panthers picking up an 18-0 win Monday before recording a 30-1 win Tuesday.

Shawna McIntosh picked up the pitching win in both games, striking out 14 in the opener as part of a two-hitter and scattering six hits over seven innings Tuesday.

On Monday, McIntosh had a pair of doubles while Hannah Palmer added a home run. Sarah McIntosh and Swade Potter also had two hits in the win.

Kelsey Reynolds took the loss in the circle for the Warriors.

On Tuesday, Palmer finished a double shy of the cycle as she connected on two singles, a triple and pair of home runs to pace the Panthers offense.

Cassie Ashe added a five-single night to the Panthers offense, while Shawna McIntosh (double), Potter and Eleanor Harmon each had a trio of hits. Sarah McIntosh added a triple.

Sierra Bronson started and took the loss for the Warriors.

INDIANS JUMP OUT QUICKLY

Peru scored four runs in each of the first two innings en route to a 17-3 win over Northeastern Clinton Tuesday.

Allie Beattie recorded six hits in the win, including three doubles and a home run; while Emily Beattie had five hits, including a double. In all, the Beatties had half of the Indians’ 22 hits in the game.

Olivia Bousquet and Alexis Hayes added doubles for the Panthers, while Emily Beattie picked up the win in the circle.

Sydney Hunter had a single and triple for the Cougars, while Caitlin Houghton collected a pair of singles.

CHIEFS RESPOND, PULL AWAY

In a battle of the Saranacs, the Saranac Chiefs responded quickly after Saranac Lake took a 3-2 lead in the second, scoring twice in the third and four times in the fourth as the Chiefs scored a 9-4 win over the Red Storm.

Allison Garman had a pair of singles and a triple for the Chiefs, while Sam Wells had a trio of singles and Emma Goslin connected on a single and home run. Payton Couture added a double in support of winning pitcher Aislyn Liberty.

Amya Hurteau had the lone extra-base hit for the Red Storm with a double.