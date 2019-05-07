Panthers defeat Warriors in MVAC golf

× Brendan Waldorf scored a win for Crown Point over Willsboro Monday.

WILLSBORO | Regan Arnold shot a 41 on his home course for the low round of the day for Willsboro Monday, but Crown Point was able to pick up four match wins en route to a 4-2 victory.

Jake LaDeau had the low score for the Panthers with a 47 in a loss to Arnold, while Reese Celotti (2-and-1), Brendan Waldorf (3-and-2) and Cam Waldorf (1-up) scored match wins, with Dylan Sours winning via forfeit.

Nick Reithel scored the other win for Willsboro, 5-and-3.

CHIEFS BEAT SENTINELS

Nik Hamel carded a 41 in a six-stroke win over Bobby Condit (47) as Saranac scored a 5-1 win over Ticonderoga Monday.

Ian Zurlo (43-51), Alivia Waldron (47-55), Colin LaMora (44-53) and Connor Recore (54-63) also notched wins, while Brett Moore scored a 51-58 win for Ticonderoga.

COUGARS OUTPACE PATRIOTS

Chase Letourneau had the low round for Northeastern Clinton with a 42 as the Cougars scored a 5-1 win over AuSable Valley Monday.

Ben Lloyd secured a one-stroke, 48-49 win over Jeffrey Miller, who shared medalist honors for the Patriots with Jack Thomas.

Jace O’Connor (47-52), Logan O’Connor (51-62) and Ben Fredette (49-67) also scored wins for the Cougars, while Josh Eaton claimed a 52-53 win for AuSable Valley.

BOMBERS DEFEAT RED STORM

Four of Lake Placid’s golfers carded a round under 50 in the Blue Bombers’ 5-1 win over Saranac Lake Monday, with Hunter Wilmot leading the way with a 42-48 win over Zach Churco.

Jack Armstrong (45-53), Brady Tromblay (45-54) and Brendan Bullock (47-54) also carded sub-50 rounds, while Cole Jacques (53-56) also scored a win for the Blue Bombers.

Noah Jewtraw (54-60) scored the lone win for the Red Storm.

KNIGHTS SCORE WIN OVER VIKINGS

While Thomas Clarke had the low round of the day with a 40 for the Moriah varsity golf team, it was the lone point they would score in a 5-1 loss to Seton Catholic Monday.

John Glover had the low round for the Knights with a 44 in defeat against Clarke, while wins went to Foster Ovios (49-67), Nate Boule (52-75), Neil Yang (59-78), Tom Murray (63-75) and Tekla Fine-Lease (71-77).

EAGLES NEAR SWEEP WILDCATS

Westport scored a point in all six matches, as Lawrence Lobdell led the Eagles with a 43 in a 5.5-0.5 win over Schroon Lake Monday.

McKenzie Stephens (1-up), Abe Staats (4-and-3) and Magnus Kohler (5-and-4) also scored match wins, while Tomasi Vaiciulis won via forfeit and the No. 6 match was a halved forfeit.

Michael Foote had the low round for Schroon Lake, carding a 53 in a 4-and-3 loss to Lobdell.