Panthers edge SUNY Potsdam, 2-1

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Ellie Barney netted Middlebury’s first goal in the win at Potsdam.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury netted the first two goals of the game, on its way to a 2-1 road victory Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam (4-8-2). The seventh-ranked Panthers (6-1-3) returned home last Friday to faceoff against Endicott.

The teams skated through a scoreless opening 20 minutes, with the Panthers holding an 11-6 edge in shots. Middlebury had the only power play of the period, peppering Potsdam goalie Samantha White with five shots during the advantage. The best chance in the stanza for the Bears came with just under three minutes left, as Miranda Kolb took a shot from the bottom of the left circle that Panther netminder Anna Goldstein held the post to make the save.

In the middle period, Middlebury netted an early goal when Ellie Barney batted in her own rebound with 1:33 expired. The hosts had an opportunity to pull even just before the midway point of the period, but Goldstein made a pair of back-to-back stops. She first denied Rylie Murray’s shot from the point, before thwarting Delphine Leonard’s rebound attempt. Middlebury came within an inch of taking a two-goal lead, as Jenna Marotta had her shot blocked in the slot, but Madie Leidt wired the loose puck off the left post with five minutes showing on the clock.

In the third frame, the Panthers were awarded three power plays in the first 12 minutes, including a 5-on-3 advantage for 25 seconds. Middlebury cashed in as Katie Hargrave tallied from the top of the crease on a feed from Sidney Portner just after the Bears returned a skater to the ice. It was Hargrave’s sixth goal of the season, tying her for the team lead.

Potsdam spoiled the shutout at the tail end of a power play with 3:19 remaining. Shelbi Thacker’s shot from the left circle hit traffic in front and snuck behind Goldstein. The Panthers regrouped and kept the hosts hemmed in their own zone the rest of the game, preventing them from getting White to the bench for an extra attacker.

Goldstein notched 19 saves for her third victory of the season, while White turned aside 43 shots for the Bears. Middlebury held a big 45-20 edge in shots on goal, while going 1-5 on the power play with Potsdam scoring on their only power-play opportunity.