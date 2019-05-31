Panthers, Griffins make up Class D softball final

× Shawna McIntosh and the Crown Point varsity softball team scored a 3-0 win over Johnsburg Thursday, advancing to the Section VII/Class D finals Monday against the ELW Griffins.

CROWN POINT | The only undefeated team in Section VII will seek to win its fourth straight Class D title, as Crown Point scored a 3-0 win over Johnsburg Thursday, advancing to face finalist newcomer ELW, who punched its ticket to the finals with a 21-18 win over Bolton/Schroon Lake.

The Class D final takes place Monday, June 3, at 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park in Plattsburgh.

MCINTOSH SHINES IN DUAL

Crown Point senior pitcher Sarah McIntosh held the Johnsburg bats to a single hit, striking out 13 batters while the Panthers were able to make the most of their three hits as a team, scoring twice in the opening inning and adding an insurance marker in the fifth to score a 3-0 win.

GRIFFINS OUTHIT B/SL

The Griffins were able to come up with more big innings than Bolton/Schroon Lake, scoring five times in the third, six in the fifth and six more in the seventh en route to their 21-18 win, countering the seven runs scored by Bolton/Schroon Lake in the opening inning and eight more in the third.

“(We) were down 15-7 at one point before rallying, and going into the top of the seventh we were still down three runs,” Griffins coach Jim Monty said. “(Brianna) Cornwright led off with a single, stole second and (Analise) Burdo walked before (Kaeli) Brack doubled to score both. (Bree) Hunsdon then singled to score Brack, (Abbey) Schwoebel walked, and (Sarah) Chandler walked to load the bases. (Abby) Buck grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Hunsdon, with Abby Carlson singling, scoring Chandler. Abby Monty then singled, scoring Buck.”

Monty said the team showed no quit in the game.

“We have coined a phrase this year, its all about the ‘want to,’” he said. “You have to be the one that wants to make that play that wins a game, be the one at the end of the game that’s at bat with the game on the line. Several of these young ladies are really developing that and I’m very proud. Everyone has something to offer.”

Monty said the team also played strong defense.

“The game tonight ended with Bree Hunsdon backhanding a smash down the third-base line and making a perfect throw to first base to end the game,” he said. “Abby Monty in the sixth inning lays out to snag an errant throw, keeping it from going to the outfield, saving at least one and probably two runs.”

Schwoebel led the Griffin offense with two triples and four RBI, while Hunsdon and Monty had three RBI each, Cornwright a double and Brack a double. Burdo was credited with the win in the circle.

For Bolton/Schroon Lake, Katelyn VanAuken had a triple and home run while driving in four, while Dani Ramirez had three RBI.

