Panthers open season with win

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Crown Point’s Hannah Palmer plays a ball a shortstop of the Panthers against Beekmantown April 22. The Panthers defeated the Eagles 13-10, in their season opener.

BEEKMANTOWN | Crown Point coach Mike Ross was not sure what the defending Section VII/Class D champs would look like as they took the field Monday.

Photo by Keith Lobdell Peru’s MacKenzie Marino looks to slide in under the tag of Lake Placid’s Grace Crawford Monday. The Indians scored an 8-3 win.

With six starters lost to graduation and two other members lost to injury or other reasons, Ross said they were still figuring out positions as they took the field in Beekmantown against the host Eagles.

Two positions he did know however were Hannah Palmer at short and Shawna McIntosh in the circle.

McIntosh had a first inning triple and added a double later in the game, while striking out 10 Eagle batters as the Panthers opened the season with a 13-10 win.

“Shana McIntosh pitched a great game for Crown Point as she struck out 10 batters and really dominated the early innings striking out the side in the first inning,” said Beekmantown coach Kate Duprey.

“Crown Point is a great team and is well coached. Our pitchers walked 10 batters and made four errors. We had a hard time getting ourselves back in playing form after the spring break. Crown Point played very well and showed why they’ve won the Section VII title three years in a row.”

Photo by Keith Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Emily Remillard looks to slide into the plate as Plattsburgh High catcher Alyssa Hemingway receives the throw during their April 22 game. The Hornets went on to win the game.

Palmer added two hits to the Panthers offensive attack.

For the Eagles, Brooke Ruest, Emma McCasland, Jill Martin and Anna Drapeau all hit triples, while Danielle Dyke added a double. Drapeau, Ruest and Dyke each had a pair of hits, while Sarah Tisdale led the team with three.

Bella Brown took the loss in the circle.

INDIANS HOLD OFF BOMBERS

After Lake Placid opened the game with two runs in the first, Peru rallied to score one in each of the first two innings and three in the third en route to an 8-3 victory Monday.

Trinity Baillargeon had a pair of singles for the Blue Bombers.

RED STORM EARN WIN

Saranac Lake was able to double up Moriah, 14-7, to open the season with a win Monday.

Trailing 5-1 through two, the Red Storm scored five times in the bottom of the third, three in the fourth and five more in the fifth.

Katie Gay earned the win in the circle for the Red Storm, while Maddie Gay had a pair of singles and a triple to lead the offense. Annabelle Bombard-Schmidt crossed the plate four times in the win.