Panthers shut out Newcomb

Cameron Waldorf scored the lone goal in Crown Point's 1-0 win over Newcomb Oct. 7.

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point varsity boys soccer team scored a 1-0 win over Newcomb in Northern Soccer League Division III play Oct. 7, as Cameron Waldorf scored the lone goal of the game on a Noah Spaulding assist in the 17th minute.

Dylan Sours made 12 saves in preserving the shutout win, giving him over 30 saves in the two games against Newcomb this season.

Cougars rebound

Coming off a loss to Peru, Northeastern Clinton got a goal from Chase Ross in the 65th minute to edge past Plattsburgh High, 1-0, Oct. 7.

John Bulson had six saves as he and the defense protected a clean sheet, lead by wing backs Lucas Deuso and Hunter LaValley.

Alex Tuller made four saves for the Hornets.

Bombers tie Massena

Brendan Bullock scored in the 52nd minute of play to help Lake Placid to a 1-1 tie against Massena Oct. 7.

John Armstrong made seven saves.