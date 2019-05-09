Panthers shutout Griffins

× Zach Spaulding had a triple for Crown Point in its win over ELW Wednesday.

WESTPORT | The Crown Point Panthers varsity baseball team made the most out of what it was given, scoring 16 runs on only 10 hits in a 16-0, shortened game against the ELW Griffins Wednesday.

Thomas Woods picked up the win on the mound for the Panthers, allowing a lone hit over five innings — a fifth-inning, two-out single to Will Napper. It was the second no-hit bid Napper has broken up this season.

Zach Spaulding recorded a triple at the plate for the Panthers, while Andrew DuShane and Alex Russell hit doubles.

Bryce Drew started for the Griffins on the mound, and was relieved by Napper in the fourth.

NINE-RUN THIRD PROPELS COUGARS

Northeastern Clinton scored nine times in the third inning, pushing its lead over Northern Adirondack to 12-2 in what would lead to a 14-6 final Wednesday.

Bryan Claudio had a single and double for the Cougars, while Kaleb LaBarge added a pair of singles as Bryden LaValley took the win on the mound. Chase Ross also added a double.

Brett Juntunen had a pair of hits in the loss for the Bobcats, while Nolan Knight had a double. Cody Lambert was credited with the loss.