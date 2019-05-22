Panthers sweep MVAC titles

Photo by Keith Lobdell Tyler Wranosky and the Crown Point golf team was one of three Panther varsity teams to win the MVAC championship this spring, completing what may be an unprecedented sweep of the league titles.

CROWN POINT | The spring of 2019 has been the season of the Panther in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference.

The Crown Point varsity baseball, softball and golf teams all captured their respective league titles this spring, the first such occurrence in school ­— and perhaps league — history.

“I think that it’s a great thing for our school and our community,” said Crown Point Athletic Director and varsity golf coach John Swinton. “This group of seniors has really stepped up during their time here, and it shows. Some real great athletes, and more importantly, good kids. Out of the 11 spring sports seniors, seven of them have been three sport athletes their entire careers. Their dedication and commitment to their teams has been invaluable, whether they were ‘the best on the team’ or a role player, their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by us.”

SOFTBALL TRADITION CONTINUES

The Panther softball team wrapped up the MVAC championship with an undefeated record for the season, having also defeated CVAC and Division I title contender Beekmantown earlier in the year.

“That is pretty cool,” said Panther senior pitcher Shawna McIntosh on sweeping the MVAC. “Not a lot of people get to do this so I am really proud we were able to do this.”

Coach Mike Ross said he was proud of the accomplishments of his team as well as the other two, specifically talking about the golf team, who won their first league title in school history.

“I congratulate the golfers,” Ross said. “It is their first one and maybe the first of many.”

BASEBALL RALLIES FOR TRI-TITLE

The Panthers softball team won their MVAC championship in the most dramatic fashion, as Zach Spaulding reached base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh against Bolton/Schroon Lake, then stealing second and making a run for third before an error allowed him to score in a 2-1 walk-off victory May 20, creating a three-way tie between Chazy, Bolton/Schroon Lake and the Panthers for the league title.

“It is a pretty amazing feat,” coach Randy Pertak said on the sweep. “It shows the hard work and dedication the student athletes and coaches put in and the support we receive from our fans.”

“It feels really good, with our golf team winning their first league title and our soccer team winning the Division III title, it has been a great season and hopefully we can come away with the top seed in the playoffs,” said senior Zach Spaulding.

GOLF SETS THE TONE

The Panther golf team was the first to capture a league title, ending the regular season with an 8-0-1 record.

“I’m not sure if anyone has ever won all three in the same season, so it’s really a special thing for everyone involved and something we should all be proud of,” said Swinton. “It is a good time to be a Panther fan, and hopefully we can have some more continued success headed into sectional play.”

“It is a good feeling that we have an MVAC title in all three sports and that we, as a golf team, were able to be a part of it and we were able to get one last run in for our seniors,” said golfer Tyler Wranosky.