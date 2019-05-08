Panthers sweep Wildcats

× Crown Point’s Jake LaDeau carded a 42 as the Panthers scored a 6-0 win over Schroon Lake Tuesday.

TICONDEROGA | The Crown Point varsity golf team got a low round of 42 from Jake LaDeau as it scored a 6-0 win over Schroon Lake Tuesday

Michael Foote had the low score of 54 for the Wildcats in a 5-and-3 loss to LaDeau.

Reese Celotti (4-and-2), Tyler Wranosky (5-and-4) and Brendan Waldorf (5-and-4) also won matches, with two forfeited by Schroon Lake.

CHIEFS, BOMBERS DEFEAT EAGLES

The Saranac Chiefs scored a 5-1 win over Beekmantown Tuesday, with numerous low scores being featured on the day.

In the No. 1 match, Beekmantown’s Hugo Chavanchankij — the section’s leading scorer — carded the low round of the day with a 40, as he defeated Nik Hamel by two strokes, 40-42. Hamel had the low round for the Chiefs.

The match featured three of the top 15 lowest averages in the section, as Alivia Waldron carded a 43 in her win.

Gavin Coryea (45-49), Colin LaMora (47-63), Connor Recore (46-78) and Keegan Brown (53-64) also scored wins for the Chiefs.

The Lake Placid Blue Bombers also scored a 5-1 win over the Eagles, as Jack Armstrong carded a 47 for the low round.

Brady Tromblay (53-57), Brendan Bullock (54-63), Chris Byrne (62-78) and Cole Jacques (48-64) also scored wins for the Blue Bombers, while Chavanchankij secured the lone win for the Eagles over Hunter Wilmot.

PATRIOTS EARN WIN OVER KNIGHTS

AuSable Valley’s Jeffrey Miller carded the low round of a 49 for the Patriots, edging Seton Catholic’s John Glover (50) by one stroke in a 4.5-1.5 win for the Pats.

Jack Thomas scored a narrow 52-54 win over Foster Ovios, while Josh Eaton defeated Neil Yang, 53-55 and John Fung scored a 65-69 win over Tekla Fine-Lease.

Nate Boule scored a 58-67 win for the Knights, while Tom Murray and Lucas Strack halved their match with scores of 58.