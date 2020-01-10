Panthers three-point accuracy leads to win over Griffins

× Expand File photo Cody Crammond scored 27 points on seven three-pointers in Crown Point’s win over Boquet Valley.

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point varsity boys basketball team found the range from deep Thursday, connecting on 11 three-pointers in a 69-36 win over Boquet Valley.

“We had by far our best shooting performance of the season,” said Panthers coach Jason Hughes. “It seemed as though Cody Crammond and Noah Spaulding could not miss. Our offense did a great job of finding these two guys despite an aggressive zone from Boquet Valley.”

Hughes said Ross Thomas also was key in the win.

“Ross had 10 assists and worked very hard on the defensive end neutralizing a good scorer in Boquet’s Blake Liberi,” he said. “Ross continues to play amazing in the defensive end and unbelievably unselfish in the offensive end, handling the ball, drawing defenders and finding open teammates.”

Hughes added the Panthers interior defense was also effective.

“Dylan Sours and Thomas Woods combined to contain Brandon Tromblee in a classic big-man battle. Freshman Noah Fleury played great minutes for the second consecutive game.”

Crammond finished with 27 points, while Spaudling scored 13, Cam Harrington 11, Holden Palmer five, Woods four, Tristan Carey three, Sours two, Anthony Greenan two and Jon Ashe two.

Ethan Graham scored 10 points for the Griffins, while Liberi scored nine, Tromblee nine, Noah Jacques six and Brayden Drew two.