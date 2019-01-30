Patriots beat Eagles in wrestling

× AuSable Valley’s Mason Dubay recorded a pin in his match against Beekmantown Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

BEEKMANTOWN | With only five contested matches on the mats Tuesday night between AuSable Valley and Beekmantown, the Ausable Valley Patriots won three to secure a win over the Eagles, 45-30.

Alex Martin scored a 7-3 decision at 120, while Zach Bola (126) and Mason Dubay (160) scored pinfalls in their matches.

Kole Trombley (145) and Chance Peryea (195) each scored wins by fall for Beekmantown, as the Patriots received five wins by forfeit and Beekmantown, three.