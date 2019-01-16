Patriots defeat Eagles on mats

× Jeremiah Thomas, of AuSable Valley, works to get back points against Sawyer Bell, of Beekmantown, Tuesday. Photo by Nathanael LePage

AU SABLE FORKS | The AuSable Valley Patriots varsity wrestling team got four pins as they scored a 46-18 win over Beekmantown Tuesday night.

Jason Fletcher scored a pin at 182 for the Patriots, who also got falls from Will Sprague (126), Alex Fournier (145) and Trevor Wilkinson (160).

Alex Martin scored four points for the Patriots with a 14-4 major decision win, while Jeremiah Thomas had an 8-2 decision win.

For Beekmantown, Kaeden Peryea scored a pin over Landen Snyder at 138, while Zackary Gardner also had a pin victory at 195.

Conner Bushey scored a 9-2 decision win at 285, while Odin Nelson scored a 7-5 decision win.