Patriots, Eagles repeat in bowling

PLATTSBURGH | While there was some drama on the lanes as the strikes piled up, there was little doubt which two teams would claim the Section VII championships Feb. 9 at North Bowl Lanes.

AuSable Valley rolled up its fourth straight sectional title, and is now set to defend its state championship March 8-10 in Syracuse.

Beekmantown, meanwhile, capped a decade of dominance in girls bowling with its 10th-straight sectional title.

× Expand Photo provided The AuSable Valley boys bowling team captured its fourth straight Section VII title at North Bowl Lanes Feb. 9.

PATS SEEK REPEAT

“It’s a relief,” AuSable coach Jeff Miller said on winning the title. “The boys came and pulled through. Once the nerves were out they started rolling really well. Syracuse was nice to us last year, so hopefully we have good luck again this year.”

“It really means a lot after losing our three seniors; we came into the year not knowing what to expect but we had a very good season and I am very proud of what we did,” said Logan Martineau, who rolled a 1,209 six-game series for the Patriots. “We want to do what we did last year and go into it with a good mindset and see how the pins fall.”

“Syracuse will be a totally different experience and you have to always be aware of what you are doing,” said Troy McDonald, who rolled a 1,208 series. “We worked hard all season and this was what it all came down to, winning here and going to states. We have a lot to live up to, that’s for sure.”

“I came here before the season started so this was my first sectional win,” said Andrew Terrell, a Chazy transfer who rolled a 1,272 series to lead the Patriots. “Being part of this team means a lot, and it is very special to get a title under my belt before I graduate. It’s great to be going to states, and it’s going to be a lot of pressure.”

“We have been working to this all season long,” said Tanner Forbes, who rolled a 1,257 series. “I am looking forward to being down in Syracuse. The atmosphere is just amazing, and maybe we can do it again.”

“I am glad I am able to be part of this amazing team and head to states,” Josh Eaton said. “Seeing how great they were last year and to bowl as a part of this team this year has just been an amazing experience.”

DEYO NEARS PERFECTION

Beekmantown’s Jordan Deyo brushed with perfection in the fifth game of the day, striking on his first nine rolls before just missing a 10th, finishing with a 278.

“It was really tense,” Deyo said. “I knew I had screwed up on the ball in the 10th but I did my best and was able to pick up the spare. The first three balls were the worst I threw, but they got lucky and the pins fell. I’m happy for AuSable, they know how to bring it to states, and hopefully they can win it again this year.”

BOWMAN SHARP IN SECTIONALS

In the girls match, Peru’s Kathryn Bowman was a third-frame spare away from perfection, as she rolled nine consecutive strikes and 11 total in her fourth game for a 279.

“It was really nerve-wracking, especially towards the 10th frame,” said Bowman, who finished with the top series of 1,323. “I didn’t throw my first ball in the third as well as I wanted to.”

× Beekmantown’s Morgan Brunet led her team to its 10th straight Section VII title Feb. 9. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Photo by Keith Lobdell Peru’s Kathryn Bowman had the high game of the day at the Section VII championships, rolling a 279, tying the girls record for highest score. She also rolled the top six-game series at the match.

EAGLES WIN 10TH

The score tied for the highest girls game in Section VII history, which was also hit this season by Beekmantown’s Morgan Brunet, whose 1,204 series led the Eagles to the title.

“We are exhausted right now after this day, but it’s an honor to go to states and be part of it all,” Brunet said. “We are going to practice our marks and work on our spares and mentally prepare to be in that moment.”

“The first half of the day was amazing but I could have done a lot better in the second half of the day,” Paige Hilborne said.

“We are still going strong,” Ashleigh Barcomb said. “We want to stay consistent as we head to states.”

“It’s a pressure you hold with you as you bowl because you know how long the streak has been and you do not want to let anyone down,” Kylie Hilborne said.

“They are a great bunch of girls who came together all year long and picked it up to do what they had to do,” coach Jim Garrant said. “We are going to relax a little bit, and we will come back and practice for states.”

Photo by Jill Lobdell Axel Dedrick was the top bowler at the Section VII championships Feb. 9 at North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh.

OTHER TOP SCORES

In the boys tournament, the top score was turned in by Ticonderoga’s Axel Dedrick, who rolled a 1,314 series to qualify for the state tournament as a member of the all-composite team.

Dedrick had the highest game of the day for the Sentinels with a 246, while Austin Gijanto added a 243 game and Adrian Paige had matching games of 223.

Members of the composite team, which were named CVAC All-Stars and will join the team champions as part of the Section VII team at states, include boys bowlers Gavin Fleury (Ticonderoga), Axel Dedrick (Ticonderoga), Jacob Deyo (Beekmantown), Damien Stutsman (Beekmantown), Gabe Sisco (Northeastern Clinton) and Jordan Deyo (Beekmantown), with alternate Zach Bush of Ticonderoga.

While Peru’s James Williams said he had a hard day, he finished the season with the highest game, having rolled a 298 earlier in the year, missing perfection by two pins on his final roll.

“I was scared on my last throw because I knew everyone was watching me, but I thought it was a good feeling,” Williams said. “I had a feeling going into the day it could be a good day, and around the sixth frame I went up to my coach and said I think I can get 300. I am hoping to beat that next year.”

For the girls, All-Stars included Kathryn Bowman (Peru), Sarah Williams (Peru), Leita Ciolek (Peru), Sabrina Phair (NCCS), Kayla Gay (Willsboro), Katelynn Miller (AVCS) and alternate Cassidy Nixon (NCCS).